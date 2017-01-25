TargetTarget Pushes Suppliers to List Chemical Ingredients In Major Overhaul
Shoppers At Target Corp. Ahead Of Earnings Report
Star WarsMark Hamill Just Dropped an Interesting Star Wars Hint
"Captain America: Civil War" - European Film Premiere - VIP Arrivals
mar-a-lagoTrump’s Mar-a-Lago Resort Doubled Its Initiation Fee to $200,000
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
Donald TrumpDoes Trump Really Break the Law If He Deletes a Tweet?
Donald Trump Hillary Clinton tweet April 2015
Proposed Keystone XL Pipeline To Run From Canada To Gulf Of Mexico
GASCOYNE, ND - OCTOBER 14: Miles of unused pipe, prepared for the proposed Keystone XL pipeline, sit in a lot on October 14, 2014 outside Gascoyne, North Dakota. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images) Photo by Andrew Burton—Getty Images
Market Intelligence

This Stock Is Soaring On Trump’s Dakota Pipeline Deal

Jeff Bukhari
8:05 PM UTC

Donald Trump just helped out the shares of a company he used to own—big time.

Shares of Energy Transfer Partners (etp) rose more than 3% in midday trading, to a recent $38.50, on the heels of President Trump’s Tuesday executive order to revive the Dakota Access Pipeline project.

Investors have seemingly been encouraged by the revitalization of a project that seemed dead. Since news of President Trump’s order started to spread Tuesday, the company’s stock his risen more than 7.5%, hitting its highest level since mid-November.

The pipeline generated lots of headlines last year after the Standing Rock Sioux, a local native-American tribe, protested its construction over fears it would contaminate their source of drinking water. ETP’s share price crested in early August at $43.50, but once the controversy really started to become part of the public consciousness over the summer, the stock slowly started to slip. The price spiked again in mid-November, but dropped once the company announced it had been acquired by Sunoco Logistics in a $20 billion deal that some saw as undervaluing ETP. Less than two weeks after the merger announcement, then-President Obama issued a directive halting the pipeline project.

President Trump’s order reverses the Obama decision and paves the way for construction of the $3.7 billion pipeline that will be capable of transporting up to 570,000 barrels of oil a day. But despite the executive order, the resumption of construction may still take a while. Standing Rock Sioux tribal chairman David Archambault wasted little time in pledging legal action to prevent the restart of construction once news of President Trump’s order broke.

President Trump is a former investor in ETP. Records show he held between $15,001 and $50,000 in equity in the company when he disclosed the contents of his stock portfolio in June 2016. He had previously held more shares. In May 2015, a disclosure listed his holdings in the company to be worth between $500,000 and $1 million. He has since completely divested his entire stock portfolio.

Although he no longer stands to make a buck off the company, Trump does still have a connection to ETP. In June, the company’s CEO Kelcy Warren donated $100,000 to the Trump Victory Campaign, a fundraising committee jointly run by Trump’s campaign, the Republican National Committee, and several state parties, according to the Washington Post.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE