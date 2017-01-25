Here’s What Trump’s Cabinet Might Look Like If Filled by Tech Titans

Yes, much of silicon valley’s elite backed Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump last year. Awkward. But in recent weeks the chill between the new POTUS and the technorati has thawed a bit—after all, they share common affinities for generating wealth and disrupting, well, everything.
While Trump has put forward an eclectic list of names to fill his cabinet, it’s tempting to imagine a world where the President stocked the government’s most powerful posts with tech’s captains of industry. Here’s a fantasy lineup that Trump may want to consult next time he has a vacancy.
Vice President: Tim Cook (CEO, Apple)
If Mike Pence ever leaves town, Cook could step in. He knows how to run a huge organization under a larger-than-life boss (see Jobs, Steve). And he was on Clinton’s VP short list, so he’s probably already been vetted.
Secretary of State: Sheryl Sandberg (COO, Facebook)
Sandberg has already helped hundreds of millions of Facebook users reconnect with high school exes and weird second cousins. Reconciling, say, China and Taiwan seems like the next logical step.
U.S. Trade Representative: Jeff Bezos (CEO, Amazon)
Trump would be thrilled to have an aggressive dealmaker like Bezos renegotiating NAFTA. Thousands of U.S. retailers would be thrilled to have a few years off from competing with Bezos.
Secretary of Labor: Stacy Brown-Philpot (CEO, TaskRabbit)
The President has promised to create great jobs for frustrated middle-class workers. In the meantime, Brown-Philpot can draw on her TaskRabbit expertise to hook them up with gig-economy jobs running errands, babysitting, and assembling Ikea desks.
Secretary of Energy: Elon Musk (CEO, Tesla and SpaceX)
POTUS isn’t enamored with green-energy advocates, but he might make an exception for someone who has channeled his environmentalism into building slick luxury sedans. And Trump can get a twofer, since the SpaceX founder would probably also want to run NASA.
Secretary of Transportation: Rachel Holt (Head of North American operations, Uber)
Holt could be a valuable source of opposition research for a Trump White House. As former general manager of Uber’s Washington, D.C., operations, she may know which politicos get negative ratings from their drivers—and why.
A version of this article appears in the February 1, 2017 issue of Fortune with the headline "If Silicon Valley Went to Washington."