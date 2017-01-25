Here’s What Trump’s Cabinet Might Look Like If Filled by Tech Titans

Office CultureHow to Rise Above Your Toxic Co-Workers
Yes, much of silicon valley’s elite backed Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump last year. Awkward. But in recent weeks the chill between the new POTUS and the technorati has thawed a bit—after all, they share common affinities for generating wealth and disrupting, well, everything.

While Trump has put forward an eclectic list of names to fill his cabinet, it’s tempting to imagine a world where the President stocked the government’s most powerful posts with tech’s captains of industry. Here’s a fantasy lineup that Trump may want to consult next time he has a vacancy.

Tim Cook Portrait
Andrew Burton -- The Washington Post via Getty Images

Vice President: Tim Cook (CEO, Apple)

If Mike Pence ever leaves town, Cook could step in. He knows how to run a huge organization under a larger-than-life boss (see Jobs, Steve). And he was on Clinton’s VP short list, so he’s probably already been vetted.

Michael Nagle -- Bloomberg via Getty Images

Secretary of State: Sheryl Sandberg (COO, Facebook)

Sandberg has already helped hundreds of millions of Facebook users reconnect with high school exes and weird second cousins. Reconciling, say, China and Taiwan seems like the next logical step.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos
Mike Blake -- Reuters

U.S. Trade Representative: Jeff Bezos (CEO, Amazon)

Trump would be thrilled to have an aggressive dealmaker like Bezos renegotiating NAFTA. Thousands of U.S. retailers would be thrilled to have a few years off from competing with Bezos.

Stacy Brown-Philpot portrait
Benjamin Rasmussen for Fortune

Secretary of Labor: Stacy Brown-Philpot (CEO, TaskRabbit)

The President has promised to create great jobs for frustrated middle-class workers. In the meantime, Brown-Philpot can draw on her TaskRabbit expertise to hook them up with gig-economy jobs running errands, babysitting, and assembling Ikea desks.

Inside The International Astronautical Congress
Susana Gonzalez -- Bloomberg via Getty Images

Secretary of Energy: Elon Musk (CEO, Tesla and SpaceX)

POTUS isn’t enamored with green-energy advocates, but he might make an exception for someone who has channeled his environmentalism into building slick luxury sedans. And Trump can get a twofer, since the SpaceX founder would probably also want to run NASA.

Fortune MPW Next Gen 2016
Rachel Holt (left) at Fortune MPW Next Gen 2016 in Dana Point, California.Joe Scarnici -- Getty Images for Fortune

Secretary of Transportation: Rachel Holt (Head of North American operations, Uber)

Holt could be a valuable source of opposition research for a Trump White House. As former general manager of Uber’s Washington, D.C., operations, she may know which politicos get negative ratings from their drivers—and why.

A version of this article appears in the February 1, 2017 issue of Fortune with the headline "If Silicon Valley Went to Washington."

