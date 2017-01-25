Most Powerful WomenChelsea Handler Is Under Fire for Saying Melania Trump ‘Can Barely Speak English’
2015 Summer TCA Tour - Day 1
Donald TrumpEven the Trade Group for PR Flacks Thinks ‘Alternative Facts’ Are a Bad Idea
President Trump Swears In Senior Staff At White House
Donald TrumpSamsonite Might Bring Production Back to the U.S.
Donald TrumpDonald Trump Has a Much Higher Approval Rating in Russia Than He Does in America, State Pollster Says
RUSSIA-US-POLITICS
Fortune 500

Starbucks Wants Microsoft Chief Nadella On Its Board

Barb Darrow
1:46 PM UTC

Starbucks has gone just down the road to Redmond, Wash. to recruit a new board member. Late Tuesday, it announced that it had nominated Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella for a board seat.

Along with Nadella, the giant Seattle-based coffee seller tapped Rosalind Brewer, president and chief executive of Sam's Club and executive vice president of Walmart (wmt), and Jørgen Vig Knudstorp, executive chairman of LEGO.

Nadella, according to Starbucks, will bring "extensive experience and an understanding of how technology will be used and experienced around the world."

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

The board election will take place March 22, 2017. James Shennan, a Starbucks (sbux) director for 27 years, will retire just before that meeting, according to a Starbucks statement announcing the news.

Nadella, a self-proclaimed Starbucks fan, sits on the board of trustees at Seattle's Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center. He resigned his seat on Riverbed Technology's board once he was named Microsoft (msft) chief in 2014.

For more on Starbucks, watch:

Last month, Starbucks' two-time chief executive Howard Schultz said he is stepping down from that leadership role this year. He will be succeeded by current company president and chief operating officer Kevin Johnson, who, incidentally, is a former long-time Microsoft executive.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE