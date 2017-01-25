FacebookMark Zuckerberg Wants You to Know He’s Not Planning to Run For President
Key Speakers At The APEC 2016 Conference
trump administrationWhite House Orders Environmental Protection Agency Contract Freeze and Media Blackout
President Trump Signs Executive Order In The Oval Office
trump administrationState Department Is Reviewing a $221 Million Payment to the Palestinians
FRANCE-ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS-DIPLOMACY-CONFLICT-TALKS
trump administrationDonald Trump Pushes GM, Ford, and Fiat as Toyota Adds 400 Indiana Jobs
President Trump Meets With Key Automobile Industry Leaders
Gold thump down
Photograph by By Wunderfool—Getty Images
Commentary
Most Powerful Women

How the Golden Rule Can Make a Situation Worse

Connie Stack
5:00 AM UTC

The MPW Insiders Network is an online community where the biggest names in business and beyond answer timely career and leadership questions. Today’s answer for, “What’s the key to great leadership?” is written by Connie Stack, chief marketing officer at Digital Guardian.

Growing up in a family of nine, arguments between siblings flared up on a daily basis. It was common to hear my mom say, “Treat others as you’d like to be treated,” to deescalate the situation.

The Golden Rule eventually carried over into my professional life. As my responsibilities grew and my leadership style took shape, I was always proud to point to that rule as one of the keys to my success.

But then I found myself in a situation with an employee around 15 years ago that caused me to reevaluate the Golden Rule in business.

Related

Actress Viola Davis attends the Build Series to discuss the film 'Fences' at Build Studio on January 17, 2017 in New York City.
Most Powerful WomenWhy This Is Already a Record-Setting Oscars Season for Women
Most Powerful Women
Why This Is Already a Record-Setting Oscars Season for Women

I was working at a venture-funded startup at the time, and an employee made a major mistake on a project that had CEO and board-level exposure. When I had to address the screw-up with the employee, I applied the Golden Rule, and spoke to him the way I like to be spoken to. I was respectful, but firm. I cut to the chase and proposed immediate actions that would avoid the situation from happening again in the future. The employee, a bright young man with about three years of work experience, burst into tears in my office.

I love candor, and direct, real-time feedback. Since that’s how I like to be treated, up until that point that’s how I treated others. Unfortunately, that approach blew this poor kid’s mind.

He was still absorbing the fact that he made a critical error and that all the people he was constantly trying to impress, including me, knew about it. I learned in that instant that treating others the same way you want to be treated isn’t always as simple as it sounds. Leadership doesn’t always mean locking into your preferred gear, especially when a situation would benefit from some nuance. Many great business leaders have a singular unwavering vision and ‘my way or the highway’ approach to reaching that vision. This can be inspiring, but also make things difficult for your employees.

I like to think I recovered pretty well in the situation. I showed him more empathy than I would have ever expected had the roles been reversed. I softened my language and helped him understand that it was important for him to be accountable for his error. But I also said that it was not career-limiting, or worse, career-ending. I reminded him that we all screw up occasionally, but we will be measured by our response to the situation, not by the mere fact that the screw-up happened in the first place.

In that moment I learned that leaders must be flexible and intuitive enough to read every room, not just during a critical meeting with the executive leadership team, the board of directors, or a potential investor. Being flexible enough to recognize when to take an approach that might be foreign to your own instincts doesn’t mean selling out your management style. It means pausing and listening to your intuition in the moment, rather than just focusing on getting a situation over with and moving on to the next task.

My Golden Rule in leadership has subsequently evolved to a more nuanced view that also considers how others might want to be treated in a situation. I still value directness and no-nonsense interactions, but I’m equally focused on reading my audience first. It’s a subtle but important variation, and it has made all the difference in how I lead and the business results I’ve achieved.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE