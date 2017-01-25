Ivanka and Melania Are More Popular Than President Trump, Poll Finds

President Donald Trump's presidential approval ratings may be at an historic low, but the same can't be said for his wife and eldest daughter.

Morning Consult and Politico polled 1,992 registered voters and found that 47% have a positive view of Melania, compared to 32% who don't. As for Ivanka, 49% think favorably of her compared to 30% who don't.

This is good news for Melania, whose favorability dipped after she reportedly cribbed lines from Michelle Obama's 2008 Democratic Convention speech during the 2016 Republican National Convention; it's up from 42%, Politico reports. Ivanka, though, is down a point from the 50% reported after the RNC convention, according to Politico .

That said, the poll found "sizable segments" don't have an opinion about either women—meaning that Ivanka and Melania both have a chance to "refine their public personas over the next few months as the new administration gets underway," Kyle Dropp, Morning Consult's chief research officer and co-founder, first told Politico .

"While most have formed their opinion on Donald Trump, about 20% of voters still haven't made up their mind about the First Lady and First Daughter," Dropp said.