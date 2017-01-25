Broadway’s Hamilton Is Being Sued for Discriminating Against the Blind

Hamilton may be the hottest thing on Broadway. But it could soon be staring down a class action lawsuit for violating the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

The producer of the show and the company behind Manhattan's Richard Rodgers Theatre, where it's performed, are being sued by a blind patron who says the defendants have failed to make provisions for visually impaired theater-goers in violation of the ADA.

Denver's Mark Lasser says that Hamilton Uptown LLC and the Nederlander Organization could make simple tweaks that would allow visually impaired people to enjoy the show, such as headsets which provide commentary on what's happening on the stage in between the song and dance numbers.

Lasser's complaint states that the lack of accommodations "will continue to deter blind and visually impaired people from attending musicals." As justification for the suit, which is being litigated by a firm that specializes in ADA cases, he cites former Attorney General Loretta Lynch's decision to sign off on regulations requiring movie theaters to provide audio narration services by late 2018.

The plaintiff hopes to force Hamilton to put on at least one show every week where there will be several dozen headsets for blind people.

Hamilton's producers have declined to comment on the litigation.