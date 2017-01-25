Most Powerful WomenChelsea Handler Is Under Fire for Saying Melania Trump ‘Can Barely Speak English’
2015 Summer TCA Tour - Day 1
Donald TrumpEven the Trade Group for PR Flacks Thinks ‘Alternative Facts’ Are a Bad Idea
President Trump Swears In Senior Staff At White House
Donald TrumpSamsonite Might Bring Production Back to the U.S.
Elon MuskElon Musk Says He’s Really Not Joking About Boring Tunnels
RUSSIA-US-POLITICS
Traditional Russian wooden nesting dolls, Matryoshka dolls, depicting US President-elect Donald Trump (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin are seen at a gift shop in central Moscow on January 16, 2017, four days ahead of Trump's inauguration. / AFP / Alexander NEMENOV (Photo credit should read ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP/Getty Images) ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP/Getty Images
Donald Trump

Donald Trump Has a Much Higher Approval Rating in Russia Than He Does in America, State Pollster Says

Zamira Rahim
2:06 PM UTC

More than 70 % of Russians expect good things from Donald Trump's presidency, according to a new poll.

Approximately 40 % of those surveyed by state pollster VTsIOM had high expectations of the new U.S. president and another 31% believe that Trump would at least be an "average" U.S. leader. But when asked if Russia should reduce its nuclear stockpile in exchange for cancelled U.S. sanctions, as previously suggested by Trump, 55 % of those polled responded negatively, the Moscow Times reports.

Among Americans, Trump's approval ratings have hit a record low, with 45% approving of Trump and 45% disapproving of him, according to Gallup.

Russians surveyed in the VTsIOM poll also displayed a significant amount of opposition to the possibility of extraditing former N.S.A. whistleblower Edward Snowden to the U.S.

Snowden fled the U.S. in 2014 after leaking classified documents. His Russian residency permit was recently extended to 2020.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE