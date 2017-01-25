Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Resort Doubled Its Initiation Fee to $200,000

Donald Trump's Florida resort Mar-a-Lago has been accused of cashing in on his presidential victory.

On Jan. 1, the resort doubled its initiation fee to $200,000, people close to the resort first told CNBC . The resort, which is owned by the Trump Organization, has allegedly been considering an increase since before the election. The initiation fee has been $100,000 since 2012.

But, CNBC reports, the overall cost to be a member at Mar-a-Lago is actually more than $200,000 thanks to an additional $14,000 members pay in annual dues—plus tax.

Now, members will also have a chance to see President Trump at the resort, as he plans to use it as his "Winter White House," CNBC reports—the main mansion on the resort has more than 100 rooms, including a private quarter for the Trump family.

The 20-acre resort also has a beach club, pools, restaurant, tennis courts, as well as a 20,000-square-foot ballroom that Trump built for events, according to CNBC.