Most Powerful WomenNebraska Lawmaker Resigns Over Tweet Calling Women’s March Protesters Too Ugly to Be Sexually Assaulted
Bill Kintner
virtual realityHow Silicon Valley Is Trying to Solve Virtual Reality’s Biggest Problems
Woman using virtual reality headset at night with city lights in background
Donald TrumpThere’s Now an Unofficial National Parks Account Tweeting Against President Trump
Badlands National Park, South Dakota
Market IntelligenceWhy Upgrading to These Headphones Was a Musical Revelation
Male Suspect Handcuffed To Bench
Man handcuffed to a bench Robert Nickelsberg—Getty Images
Market Intelligence

Fraudster Surrenders in 1 of the FBI’s Biggest Ever Credit Card Scams

Robert Hackett
4:33 PM UTC

A fugitive gave himself up nearly four years after being charged in one of the Justice Department's largest credit card fraud schemes ever, according to federal prosecutors in New Jersey. The New York man and member of a ring of identity fraudsters allegedly cost banks and other businesses more than $200 million in losses.

Habib Chaudhry, a 49-year-old from the Long Island town of Valley Stream, was the last remaining conspirator on the lam, the United States' Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey confirms to Fortune. The rest of the network of 19 have all since pleaded guilty to procuring tens of thousands of credit cards through more than 7,000 fabricated identities.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Chaudhry has since posted $250,000 in bail and is under electronic monitoring, the office tells Fortune. He is scheduled to appear before a Newark court to face charges on Wednesday.

The defendants apparently created fake IDs and credit profiles, bolstered their creditworthiness with bogus info, and then went on spending sprees without repaying debts, according to prosecutors, who issued a news release on Monday. They also used a network of more than 1,800 addresses for the fraudulent personas, the prosecutors said.

Read more: "Inside America's Newest Digital Crime Lab"

Leaders of the racket included Tahir Lodhi, Babar Qureshi, Ijaz Butt, and others, according to the authorities. The Federal Bureau of Investigation's cyber division led the charges, the first of which were unsealed in February 2013.

For more on cybercrime, watch:

Identity fraud is a lucrative business for enterprising criminals. A report by the Javelin Strategy & Research last year estimated that ID fraudsters stole $16 billion in 2014.

Hackers who target businesses and steal customers' credit card information have exacerbated the problem in recent years. In 2013, federal prosecutors charged five men for perpetrating a scheme that targeted several companies, such as Nasdaq (ndaq), Visa (v), J.C. Penney (jcp), and JetBlue (jblu), and cost more than $300 million.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE