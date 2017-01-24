The 50 Best Workplaces in Texas

Everything’s bigger in Texas, but when it comes to the workplace, is everything better?

Published together with our partner, Great Place to Work, the Best Workplaces in Texas rankings are based on feedback from more than 100,000 employees at Great Place to Work–certified organizations with locations in Texas. Employees completed our anonymous Trust Index survey, answering questions about how frequently they experience the behaviors that create a great workplace (for example, the respect with which people are treated regardless of their roles; the opportunities for professional development; and connection they feel as a team). Results from the survey are highly reliable, having a 95% confidence level and a margin of error of 5% or less.

Being awarded a place on this list indicates the company has distinguished itself from peers by creating a Great Place to Work for All. Rankings reward organizations where not only the majority of their employees experience a great place to work, but these experiences are highly consistent, regardless of gender, race/ethnicity, job role or other personal characteristics. Results are considered based on the complexity of the employee population and relative to peer performance. Companies who are headquartered in Texas or have major locations in Texas receive extra points.

Check out the full 2017 ranking here:

Courtesy of Texas Health Resources 1 Texas Health Resources Employees say: "I have been at THR for more than 20 years and the biggest contributor to making it a great place to work are the relationships I've built and nurtured. The people at THR make it a great place to work because, from the highest levels of leadership to the support staff, they are all friendly, caring, engaging, and supportive of each other." "We provide excellent care to every patient, every time. Expectations are that ALL parts of the health care team are on board with this ideal. As no one is perfect, we are transparent in discussing our mistakes and planning how to rectify them in future situations. I can honestly say that I would put my life in the hands of those I work with." # U.S. employees: 18,815

Industry: Health Care

U.S. headquarters: Arlington, Texas

Major locations in Texas: Dallas/Ft. Worth Read the Great Place to Work review here .

Courtesy of Hyatt 2 Hyatt Hotels Employees say: "Hyatt holds values that ensure employees are held to a higher standard: respect, empathy, integrity, creativity, humility, and fun." "Working for Hyatt truly embodies coming to a 'home away from home.' Many of the colleagues are not simply peers or acquaintances, but very much like family. They become life-long friends and mentors." U.S. employees: 41,284

Industry: Hospitality

U.S. headquarters: Chicago

Major locations in Texas: San Antonio Read the Great Place to Work review here .

Courtesy of USAA 3 USAA Employees say: "Great company with a great mission that supports a well deserving membership. What matters here is that our members matter and our employees matter, and they are always a part of the decision consideration." "USAA provides all the necessary tools and training to help us develop as individuals and accomplish our personal goals while achieving corporate goals to better serve our members." U.S. employees: 28,738

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

U.S. headquarters: San Antonio

Major locations in Texas: San Antonio, Dallas, Ft. Worth Read the Great Place to Work review here .

Courtesy of Camden Property Trust 4 Camden Property Trust Employees say: "At 26, I never thought I'd find a company I would want to work with for the rest of my career, but I honestly can't picture myself ever leaving Camden. There truly is a family environment here, and I feel valued, respected, appreciated, and cared for. Most employees are genuinely grateful to work at Camden, which comes out in their work product and interactions with team members; it helps keep the mood around here cheerful." "The executives and owners go out of their way to get to know even the lowest, entry level position. After only two years with the company, I have had various personal conversations with each C-level executive and multiple senior vice presidents; that definitely isn't normal amongst large, publicly traded companies." U.S. employees: 1,622

Industry: Construction & Real Estate

U.S. headquarters: Houston

Major locations in Texas: Dallas, Austin Read the Great Place to Work review here .

Courtesy of Encompass Home Health and Hospice 5 Encompass Home Health and Hospice Employees say: "I have been a part of the Encompass Team for 13 years—over a third of my life. In that time, we have grown from only a few locations in Texas to over 220 offices nationwide. From my first day until now, the amazing leadership team has led with wisdom, compassion, integrity, and an awe-inspiring passion for both the employees and patients that we serve." "The leadership at the top go above and beyond to build bonds throughout the organization and are ready to hug or laugh with each and every employee. The old concept of "the leadership sitting in their ivory towers and out of touch with the employees" does not exist in this organization. They routinely walk among us and work hard to appreciate those who do the hard work to make the organization successful on all levels." U.S. employees: 8,232

Industry: Health Care

U.S. headquarters: Dallas

Major locations in Texas: Dallas, Ft. Worth, Houston, Austin Read the Great Place to Work review here .

Courtesy of Funeral Directors Life 6 Funeral Directors Life Employees say: "'Nice' isn't a good enough descriptor of the people who work here. It took me a few weeks to get used to everyone saying "good morning" and greeting me with a smile—I had not been exposed to that type of work environment before. Not only that, but the people here are always more than willing to help one another. I often tell people how astonishing it is that we all get along and befriend each other, but I think that's just a statement about the type of people that FDLIC hires." "The family feel and caring ... is a major unique thing about this company. The many benefits for both staff members and family, the contributions made to organizations that serve others, the opportunity to speak with an amazing individual know as our chaplain who will pray with us and our families, offer support where needed and give advice and help ... are just a few of the things you will find." U.S. employees: 168

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

U.S. headquarters: Abilene, Texas

Major locations in Texas: Abilene Read the Great Place to Work review here .

Courtesy of David Weekley Homes 7 David Weekley Homes Employees say: "David Weekley Homes talks the talk and walks the walk. They truly put team members first. Our mission is to build dreams and enhance lives, and we put our team members' lives as first on the list. And we honestly give back to the communities in which we build. Team Members are encouraged to volunteer their time during working hours, we all bond together to help good causes and the Weekley Foundation contributes money that has impacted millions of lives." "David Weekley himself has established a culture that goes above and beyond what every other company should be doing. ... We as a team are allowed to do what we feel is best for the customer and ourselves. Many other companies say they do this but in my experience this is the only company that actually does what they say." U.S. employees: 1,518

Industry: Construction & Real Estate

U.S. headquarters: Houston

Major locations in Texas: Dallas, Austin, San Antonio Read the Great Place to Work review here .

Courtesy of Indeed 8 Indeed Employees say: "Indeed has a great company culture and amazing benefits. We have an open work environment (no one has their own office), which creates a sense of equality. Everyone is treated as if their ideas are important, even when talking to someone with more authority." "There is a sense of pride in the work we do. Our mission—'I help people get jobs'—lives in everything we do as individuals, and as a company, in every department. It feels good knowing that something I do everyday actually helps improve other people's lives." U.S. employees: 2,310

Industry: Professional Services

U.S. headquarters: Austin

Major locations in Texas: Austin Read the Great Place to Work review here .

Erin Burrough Photography 9 PrimeLending Employees say: "While many companies post the core values on the wall and bring them up one time per year, at PrimeLending the core values are part of the language and heartbeat of the company, and are represented throughout the organization as guiding principals to which decisions are made." "PrimeLending has a huge team atmosphere that begins at corporate and sprinkles all the way down to retail branches and entry-level employees. I have never seen such unity and encouragement displayed in such a massive company. We receive emails and videos on a regular basis that charge us up." U.S. employees: 2,915

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

U.S. headquarters: Dallas

Major locations in Texas: Dallas/Austin Read the Great Place to Work review here .

Courtesy of Roth Staffing Companies 10 Roth Staffing Companies Employees say: "Roth Staffing is the type of company that seeks people who want to be accountable and responsible—people who take pride in what they do and believe in each person's potential to be the best and to provide the talent necessary to make companies the best they can be. What we do is important on many levels. We understand that importance and never minimize it to mere profitability." "The culture of our company is spot on. We make life better for the people we serve. What a great thing to do! I love coming to work. Every day is filled with opportunity to do something great for another person. The Roth family appreciates you, and they express their gratitude in very meaningful ways." U.S. employees: 617

Industry: Professional Services

U.S. headquarters: Orange, Calif.

Major locations in Texas: Houston Read the Great Place to Work review here .

Courtesy of Intuitive Research and Technology Corporation 11 Intuitive Research and Technology Employees say: "They work to match their employees to the work that they enjoy doing wherever possible. When jobs open up within the company, there is no fear of retribution for applying. In fact you can talk to your boss and solicit a recommendation. Great attitude on the part of management. The welfare of the whole company and/or the employee is more important than their own personal group." "This company is like no other I have worked before. There is a true team feeling here. The owners all take time to meet every employee and make decisions based on how they impact the employees, not just themselves. The president personally holds an ethics meeting with all new employees to display the importance that ethics holds at the company." U.S. employees: 318

Industry: Engineering

U.S. headquarters: Huntsville, Ala.

Major locations in Texas: Mansfield/Lufkin Read the Great Place to Work review here .

Courtesy of TDIndustries 12 TDIndustries Employees say: "When my mother passed away this year, I was in a meeting with my VP and CEO. I received one of the most sincere genuine handshakes from the CEO. He looked deep in my eyes while shaking my hand and told me he was sorry for my loss and things will get better. His ability to empathize with my pain was profound. It was a handshake that I'll remember for the rest of my life. TDIndustries truly is a great place to work!" "One reason I love working for TDIndustries is everyone here is treated fairly. Here, you're not an 'employee' you are a 'partner.' I've worked for different companies before and I have to say this is the only company I've been comfortable talking to the CEO; he's very respectful and open-minded. I can honestly say working for TDIndustries is a dream come true and I plan on retiring from here." U.S. employees: 2,223

Industry: Construction & Real Estate

U.S. headquarters: Dallas

Major locations in Texas: Dallas, Houston, Austin, Ft. Worth, San Antonio Read the Great Place to Work review here .

Courtesy of Transwestern 13 Transwestern Employees say: "Transwestern has a uniquely empowering culture. ... Attitudes are positive and encouraging here and we have a clear road map as to where we want to go. We all subscribe to a mantra of continuous improvement that has us always pushing the envelope to be better as what we do. There is a strong framework of discipline, but within that framework, we have the freedom to try new and better ways of doing things." "The workplace environment is very entrepreneurial, making it easy for anyone to make suggestions to management or start something new at the company. I love that I can have an idea to improve the way we work, and I can implement it. I feel empowered because management is always open to suggestions." U.S. employees: 2,050

Industry: Construction & Real Estate

U.S. headquarters: Houston

Major locations in Texas: Houston/Dallas Read the Great Place to Work review here .

Courtesy of MOD Pizza 14 MOD Pizza Employees say: "Pizza sells itself. Why MOD is special is the human connections we make. I truly believe our country is at a turning point in its history: we spend about a third of our lives at work, why let it be something we dread doing everyday? My employees and I come here and forget our problems at home, the news where everyone is disregarding human life over very small differences, the outside world who can ridicule and judge our lives. I come to work and sling pizzas with my best friends everyday, I have the best job in the world." "Our company has a list of 'core values' posted in back of every store. The V.P. of operations posts his personal cell number in every store, if at any time an employee feels that things aren't running in accordance to the core values we are instructed to call him with no repercussions for doing so." U.S. employees: 3,198

Industry: Retail

U.S. headquarters: Bellevue, Wash.

Major locations in Texas: Houston/Austin Read the Great Place to Work review here .

Courtesy of QuikTrip 15 QuikTrip Employees say: "QuikTrip creates a family-like atmosphere among co-workers better than any business I have ever seen. Six years ago my family and I lost everything in a house fire. I was told that I could take off as much time as needed to get everything taken care of and members of a specific team here put together a fundraiser breakfast that raised over $1,600 in one morning. That's not to mention the unbelievable amount of other items that were donated." "Quiktrip values its employees' opinions. We use resource groups to change or discuss any changes needed. Just the fact that QT gets all areas together to identify problems and find solutions is very unique." U.S. employees: 20,460

Industry: Retail

U.S. headquarters: Tulsa, Okla.

Major locations in Texas: Dallas Read the Great Place to Work review here .

Courtesy of Kimley-Horn 16 Kimley-Horn Employees say: "The overall structure and culture of the firm is very unique in our industry. Young employees are generally given as much responsibility as they want to take on, and the firm encourages its employees to become 'practice builders' by pursuing their own passions, interests, and relationships and building a practice around that. It is an extremely collaborative environment." "Almost all profits come back to the employees in some form. Special recognition is provided to all employees regardless of position. Every employee receives a bonus, and they are truly performance based. The retirement benefits are beyond comparison. When the company is doing particularly well, it is not unusual for each office across the firm to call a surprise meeting on the same day to celebrate and hand out special rewards like $100, $250, sometimes $500 gift cards. Any employee has the ability to give any other employee a $50 teamwork or extra effort award at any time." U.S. employees: 2822

Industry: Professional Services

U.S. headquarters: Raleigh, N.C.

Major locations in Texas: Dallas Read the Great Place to Work review here .

Courtesy of Intuit Inc. 17 Intuit Employees say: "I love that, after 30 years, a lot has changed about our products, our customers and our industry, but our mission is exactly the same: to improve our customers' financial lives so profoundly they could never imagine going back to the old way. Most companies in our technology industry have struggled to stay relevant and navigate the disruptive changes; we are navigating very well." "I have been here 20 years and I have never felt like I could not be who I am at Intuit or that my style would prevent me from future opportunities of growth. My background was in the fashion industry, so you could say I have my own style; I love it when I see new hires with tattoos, piercings or wearing Birkenstocks into the office. I love the respect the work place has given over the last 10 years to our transgendered employees, providing them access to private restrooms if they're not comfortable using public." U.S. employees: 6,216

Industry: Information Technology

U.S. headquarters: Mountain View, Calif.

Major locations in Texas: Plano Read the Great Place to Work review here .

Courtesy of Edward Jones 18 Edward Jones Employees say: "The associates feel valued and are fairly rewarded for their contributions. There is a greater level of respect for individual contributions and greater training, development and support for associates. As a woman, I feel like my contributions are evaluated without bias and I cannot say that was true at any of my previous firms." "I grew up with Edward Jones (my dad started in in 1974 and retired in 2002), and I have been with Jones since 1994. For all of my life, we have had clients that say thank you for helping them pay for college, retire, plan for assisted living, gift to churches and charities, and leave legacies to future generations. When my dad was diagnosed with congestive heart failure in the 90's, the firm helped him slow down and retire with dignity. When he retired in 2002, the managing partner flew in with other friends from the home office and attended his party. When he needed a heart transplant in 2006, the firm helped him get from Florida to the transplant hospital in Omaha. When he died unexpectedly later that year, there were over 50 Edward Jones friends from all over the country that attended. ... This is not an employer...it is a family that serves the individual investor better than any firm in the United States, and I am proud to be here." U.S. employees: 39,907

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

U.S. headquarters: St. Louis

Major locations in Texas: Dallas/Ft. Worth Read the Great Place to Work review here .

Courtesy of Wingstop Restaurants, Inc. 19 Wingstop Restaurants Employees say: "This company always makes me feel welcome and appreciated. It is a place where you can approach upper management at almost any given moment and they will make time to converse with you. They always make you feel important." "I believe the unique example that qualifies this company as a great place to work is the Volunteer Day that each full-time employee receives. You can choose any day to receive Paid Time Off for a chance to volunteer at an organization of your choosing. This was huge to me because every year I try to volunteer at the Special Olympics Summer Games and the first day takes place on Friday. I was paid to give back to my favorite organization. It was an awesome feeling." U.S. employees: 112

Industry: Hospitality

U.S. headquarters: Dallas

Major locations in Texas: Dallas Read the Great Place to Work review here .

Courtesy of AcademicWorks 20 AcademicWorks Employees say: "We truly are a family here. I feel supported by both management and co-workers in not only my work life, but my personal life as well. We are awarded and recognized appropriately, and never demeaned in any way. Criticism is constructive and never degrading and always meant to help us perform our jobs in the most professional manner. I have worked in many companies for many years, and AcademicWorks is above and beyond all." "Our work is ultimately altruistic in that we help deserving folks get access to education through the services and technology we offer—it feels great knowing we're having that kind of impact on bettering the lives of thousands of people and society at large. This is the only place I have ever worked where people genuinely respect one another and trust one another to be honest yet kind and respectful. Life is too short for office politics and drama, so knowing I have this professional refuge makes me extremely grateful." U.S. employees: 41

Industry: Information Technology

U.S. headquarters: Austin

Major locations in Texas: Austin Read the Great Place to Work review here .

Courtesy of Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe 21 Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe Employees say: "Orrick values initiative from every employee from the very first day. If you have a suggestion on how to improve something or perform work more efficiently, the firm encourages you to share these types of suggestions with co-workers and management. There is no 'but we've always done it this way' approach to how things are handled. This attitude allows employees to feel that their contribution matters and allows teams to continually improve based on innovative thinking from every team member." "No one is just a number here. Orrick is a caring place full of leaders who understand it is not always easy juggling work and home life and they do whatever they can to support employees lives outside of work, this contributes to Orrick being the best place to work." U.S. employees: 1,440

Industry: Professional Services

U.S. headquarters: San Francisco

Major locations in Texas: Houston Read the Great Place to Work review here .

Pete Lacker Photography 22 Concho Resources Employees say: "The leadership team does a great job of preparing to educate, train, incorporate all of its employees for the success of the company. The attitude of the leadership is that it is their responsibility to assist each individual to succeed, or they have failed. This company could be a model of best practices for positive successful growth of any company, group, or organization!" "The benefits that we are provided by Concho are wonderful. With the addition of the cafeteria and gym facilities, we are—in my personal opinion—the best employer in Midland, Texas. What a blessing it is to know that we are working for such a wonderful company, that actually has genuine interest in what each employee is doing and providing the tools to get the job done." U.S. employees: 1,100

Industry: Manufacturing & Production

U.S. headquarters: Midland, Texas

Major locations in Texas: Midland Read the Great Place to Work review here .

Courtesy of Adeptus Health 23 Adeptus Health Employees say: "I have never worked at a place where there was so much support from my peers and upper management to help get the job done efficiently and effectively. There is a level of teamwork between me and the leaders in my zone that I haven't seen since I left the military. We are a team." "The hospital I worked for before burned me out. I thought I had made the wrong career choice (doctor) because I was unhappy, frustrated, and felt like I was not providing quality care to my patients. ... Here, I am given the proper tools to provide the best care to all my patients. My patients are happier here and so am I. My only regret is not having made the move to be part of this awesome company sooner. My voice/opinion as a doctor is heard and valued, as opposed to the hospital setting, where hospital administrators don't care what you think. I recommend this company to anyone who wants to be an employee or patient." U.S. employees: 1,879

Industry: Health Care

U.S. headquarters: Lewisville, Texas

Major locations in Texas: Dallas, Houston, Austin, Ft. Worth, San Antonio Read the Great Place to Work review here .

Courtesy of Rackspace 24 Rackspace Employees say: "The management style of Rackspace is unique. ... I know from experience that if I walk up to our CEO with a legitimate concern, he will listen and, if necessary, act on that information. I 100% believe that our CEO has our best interests at heart and wants every 'Racker' to succeed. More broadly, management is making the best possible effort to provide resources to ensure the success of each Racker." "There is a sense of pride in being a 'Racker.' Many teams have a 'we're in this together' outlook and the sense of shared responsibility is strong." U.S. employees: 4,801

Industry: Information Technology

U.S. headquarters: San Antonio

Major locations in Texas: San Antonio, Austin, Dallas Read the Great Place to Work review here .

Courtesy of Veterans United Home Loans 25 Veterans United Home Loans Employees say: "Veterans United genuinely cares about the human experience here. We have an 'appreciation desk' from which we can send one another tokens of appreciation or a thoughtful gift, even if we don't know the recipient well enough to shop for them. Recently, an employee was performing below his expected level and I attended a meeting to help facilitate a transfer to a team with lesser demand for further training. The employee was upset but I got to connect with him one-on-one about what was going on in his personal life. In the end, his story moved me and I got to send him a wedding gift for a wedding that had thus far not been going as planned. I love having the tools in place to facilitate these nice gestures." "Our employee-funded foundation is a perfect example of why I love to work at Veterans United. From helping a veteran get a service dog to partnering with the Gary Sinise Foundation to get a veteran into a smart home, over 95% of us donate 1% of our paychecks to enhance the lives of those in need, both locally and as far away as our service members overseas." U.S. employees: 1,991

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

U.S. headquarters: Columbia, Mo.

Major locations in Texas: Irving Read the Great Place to Work review here .

Courtesy of Granite Properties 26 Granite Properties Employees say: "The focus on each individual—what makes them "tick" and how each person can grow to their fullest potential—at work and as a person, makes this a great place to work! The culture strongly supports growing leaders at all levels and invests a lot of resources to promote growth and overall wellness for each person." "I feel like my co-workers genuinely care when they ask me how I am doing, how I spent my weekend off and other non-work related questions. We really enjoy spending time together even outside of working hours. We are celebrating our 25th year anniversary this year and our company has arranged for us all to travel (flight and resort) to celebrate this milestone anniversary!" U.S. employees: 166

Industry: Construction & Real Estate

U.S. headquarters: Plano, Texas

Major locations in Texas: Dallas, Houston Read the Great Place to Work review here .

27 City Credit Union Employees say: "Most of the management and upper-level management are very personable and approachable. Our CEO makes countless efforts to talk to associates and ask us how our day is going." "The leadership in this company often go out of their way to provide fun events, drawings, and contests to keep us out of the day-to-day mundane routine." This job can be stressful at times but I feel like this company does exceptionally well in making sure their employees know they are valued and appreciated and they really try their best to make it a place we can look forward to coming every day." U.S. employees: 120

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

U.S. headquarters: Dallas

Major locations in Texas: Dallas Read the Great Place to Work review here .

Photograph by Dalton Campbell 28 Square Root Employees say: "The flexibility in work/life balance is unlike anything I've ever had at any company. ... I feel they hire people who have core personality traits to aim beyond 100%, but there is absolutely zero pressure in hours worked, answering those late night emails, being available for a full 40 hours a week or when you're on vacation, etc. I never feel guilty looks from any co-workers if I happen to leave early on a Friday or some other random day if something comes up with my family. It's incredible." "Our CEO meets with each employee once a quarter. No question is off the table, but what he tends to use the time for is to find out how you're doing. He wants to know if we're happy personally and professionally. He'll ask if we feel challenged, if we feel inspired. If the answer is no, then he'll want to help." U.S. employees: 49

Industry: Information Technology

U.S. headquarters: Austin

Major locations in Texas: Austin Read the Great Place to Work review here .

Courtesy of Nationwide 29 Nationwide Employees say: "My department is like a family; I appreciate the way constructive feedback is given to me, and I am encouraged to grow as an individual. When mistakes are made, a system is set up to protect the team from making the same mistake again. But the way feedback is delivered to me makes me want to be better associate. There is no yelling, there is no blaming, there is no anger, there is only encouragement." "Nationwide is a big company but it begins to feel small, fast. We are focused on making the right decisions so that our members have the support they need when they need us. This is true for associates, too. We are there for each other. It's organic and sincere. I volunteer at my church through the campus ministries. A college student told me that he is a member of Nationwide because he believes in what the company is doing and is thankful for all we do in the community. He said, "you never meet anyone who works at Nationwide who isn't happy and willing to help or give.'" U.S. employees: Confidential

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

U.S. headquarters: Columbus, Ohio

Major locations in Texas: San Antonio Read the Great Place to Work review here .

Courtesy of Elevate 30 Elevate Employees say: "This company constantly strives to exhibit strong ethical behavior and to be able to provide assurance that the customer experience and products are of the highest quality. The relationship of manager to direct report at Elevate is one of trust; I notice that leaders are fairly comfortable developing their direct reports and allowing them to own and work on an independent task or project." "I believe the CEO truly believes in the mission of this company and cares and respects all employees. Open communication from executives and the employees is encouraged and demonstrated at quarterly 'Town Hall' sessions where we meet at a third-party location and the executives review the progress of the previous quarter and open up the floor for a Q&A." U.S. employees: 367

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

U.S. headquarters: Fort Worth

Major locations in Texas: Dallas/Ft. Worth Read the Great Place to Work review here .

Courtesy of Workday 31 Workday Employees say: "Somehow the executive team has managed to preserve the culture of a fun startup with smart but ego-less people despite our tremendous growth. I've worked for a handful of Silicon Valley startups. Everyone tries to do this, but this is the first time I've worked somewhere in which they've actually achieved it. The employees here are absolutely A++. Honesty and ethical behavior—truly from the heart—is felt and promoted here. I've worked at other places that promoted these ideals to the outside world but then encouraged backstabbing and relentless competition internally to get results. This company is truly different. I have never once reached out to someone for help and failed to get an immediate affirmative response." "We are truly a team: anyone here will drop what they are working on to help you and people share information willingly rather than hold on to their knowledge to make themselves feel more important. We all have a common goal of providing the best product with the best service and everyone here lives and breathes that common goal. We believe in our core values." U.S. employees: 4,557

Industry: Information Technology

U.S. headquarters: Pleasanton, Calif.

Major locations in Texas: Dallas Read the Great Place to Work review here .

Photograph by Aggie Brooks 32 The Container Store Employees say: "The hiring and selection process for new employees is a differentiator here and produces the most amazing group of loving, caring, smart, intuitive, motivated, encouraging people you could ever surround yourself with. It is the perfect melting pot with all the right attitudes and behaviors that all good citizens should have. Being surrounded by great people is the number one best training, role modeling, encouraging and motivational thing for all employees in the company and helps us to retain and utilize talent at its finest." "Employees are trusted and loved and held as the most important asset. The 'employee-first' culture is strong and there are daily reminders in all aspects of the business that confirm the belief that treating employees with respect and care translates into successful business. Caring is articulated, respect is an expectation, and trust is apparent in the empowerment given to every role. I count, every one of us matters and we are all in this together—this is the company message every day." U.S. employees: 4,303

Industry: Retail

U.S. headquarters: Coppell, Texas

Major locations in Texas: Coppell, Houston, Dallas Read the Great Place to Work review here .

Photograph by Steven Le 33 Power Design Employees say: "There is a feeling of 'work hard-play hard' around here—and the company certainly does not slack when it comes to play time. The first company event I had the pleasure of attending was the Halloween celebration. Yes we were at our place of work, but the entire day felt like a company-wide party. From high production value haunted 'houses' to the giant T-Rex that greeted us at the main entrance, it's what really opened my eyes to how much Power Design wants its employees to look forward to coming into work every day." "Power Design's ever-evolving culture reflects the world around us. They update, innovate, and grow just as we as individuals do outside of work without undermining the core values so that we are always driven to succeed without feeling worn out or undervalued. This is unique because they never get antiquated or outdated in the way most big companies do. Things change and grow right along with progress and always for the benefit of Power Designs employees." U.S. employees: 987

Industry: Construction & Real Estate

U.S. headquarters: St. Petersburg, Fla.

Major locations in Texas: Houston Read the Great Place to Work review here .

34 BP3 Global Employees say: "Management is very approachable. I've worked in two other companies before BP3, one small and one very big and in neither case upper management was approachable. The ability to ask for a one-on-one meeting with the CEO or the COO and the fact that they actually listen to you is unusual for me. I appreciate that they are open to listen and to do something about any specific request I have." "Even as the company has grown since I was brought on board, the supportive environment has not changed. If anything, there are now just more people willing to take time out of what they have to do to help others. It is truly more of a complete team than any individual trying to get ahead, which benefits everyone." U.S. employees: 76

Industry: Information Technology

U.S. headquarters: Austin

Major locations in Texas: Austin Read the Great Place to Work review here .

Pete Lacker Photography 35 Alliance Data Employees say: "I enjoy coming to work because my bosses feel like friends. ... They do such a great job of caring about you as a person that it makes you genuinely care about the business and its success." "I love the fact that the company cares about my personal charities and concerns. I have two grandchildren who have Type 1 diabetes and they give me money for the walk I do each year, not only as a company contribution, but they match what I give. They are very socially conscious along with caring about employees. It is a pleasure to come to work every day." U.S. employees: 13,517

Industry: Advertising & Marketing

U.S. headquarters: Plano, Texas

Major locations in Texas: Irving Read the Great Place to Work review here .

Courtesy of NuStar Energy 36 NuStar Energy Employees say: "The unique thing about NuStar is how kind and approachable the upper executive management team is. I've worked in other places where the top level executives rarely engage in conversation with their co-workers. At NuStar, the executives talk to everyone regardless of what title and position you hold at the company. You feel like you are counted as someone who does matter and makes a difference." "I think the greatest thing about NuStar is the caring culture that our chairman created—we are committed to bettering our community and each other. Our involvement in Haven for Hope, a transformation center for the homeless in San Antonio, inspires me each day to give back to the community. I love that NuStar has so many opportunities to volunteer and give back both on a group and individual basis." U.S. employees: 1,244

Industry: Transportation

U.S. headquarters: San Antonio

Major locations in Texas: San Antonio, Texas City, Corpus Christi Read the Great Place to Work review here .

Courtesy of Stryker 37 Stryker Employees say: "The culture here is made up of results-driven individuals who want to better themselves while simultaneously bettering the company. There is a strong sense of stability across the organization that isn't always present at other companies, and that makes the employees feel that it is ok to give this company their absolute best because the company will be in a position to give back to them. Overall, working here feels like a true 'second home.'" "Stryker values talent over anything else. ... Most companies value experience, which is discouraging for those without the experience who desire to be in a particular role and have the talent to do so. For example, my background was in education and I always thought I would be a teacher. After discovering Stryker, I discovered that my talents aligned in recruiting and talent acquisition. I have been with the company in various roles now for over 10 years and truly feel that I've found my career destination and passions—all thanks to Stryker and the opportunities they've given me for growth and advancement. It is hands down the most rewarding organization to work for." U.S. employees: 13,357

Industry: Manufacturing & Production

U.S. headquarters: Kalamazoo, Mich.

Major locations in Texas: Flower Mound Read the Great Place to Work review here .

Photograph by Jack Puryear 38 Cirrus Logic Employees say: "The work culture here promotes individual ideas, always on the lookout for continuous improvement, and never fails to recognize the employees for good work. Management supports providing the best tools, labs and engineering infrastructure to succeed. The health and compensation benefits, extra curricular amenities, and celebrations of milestones/events are perhaps unmatched in the industry." "I speak with friends that work at other tech companies and it's painfully obvious that Cirrus Logic is a special place to be. While we are focused on our efforts, we're also free to structure our time as we see fit. No one is lording over you, restricting your schedule, telling you not to go to lunch or wondering why you're leaving for the day when you leave. We suffer very little for people not getting their work done on time, unless it's because there is an issue. When there is an issue, everyone that can help is willing to help if you ask. It's a very open, non-judgmental environment." U.S. employees: 758

Industry: Information Technology

U.S. headquarters: Austin

Major locations in Texas: Austin Read the Great Place to Work review here .

Courtesy of Nielsen 39 Nielsen Employees say: "Nielsen is super flexible. As long as you get your work done it really doesn't matter what hours you work. I think this is really great for associates of all ages but specifically working parents. I grew up with a single working mother and it was so hard for her to take time off when we were sick or needed help during the school day. I feel that Nielsen is very supportive of working parents and creates an environment to support associates at work and at home." "In addition to providing recognition and exposure to senior leaders, our many leadership development programs are a demonstration of Nielsen's desire to invest in its associates to A) broaden our internal networks, B) continue to train us to be better in our roles and to share knowledge with our teams, and C) enable us to develop skills and leverages tools to grow in the long run, whether at Nielsen or outside of Nielsen. My experience in one of these programs has also kept me engaged in my role and dedicated to the company. Opportunities like this don't exist at many of our competitors or even at our clients, so I am well aware and appreciative of how unique of an opportunity our leadership programs are." U.S. employees: 10,201

Industry: Professional Services

U.S. headquarters: New York City

Major locations in Texas: San Antonio Read the Great Place to Work review here .

Courtesy of TEKSystems, Inc. 40 TEKsystems Employees say: "Everyone cares about my professional and personal development. Our director is one of the best leaders I've ever come across and I am so grateful to be a part of this organization. I've been pushed to give my best, and while some days, I am emotionally drained, I can clearly see the development before me." "The ability to be open and honest is off the charts. Everyone truly cares for you and it is not just through words but through actions. When our daughter was born six weeks premature, the level of support we felt was unprecedented. Everyone from direct reports, to peers, to leaders of the organization reached out to support and helped us with everything from preparing our home, updating our insurance to actually taking our family photos (once our daughter came home)." U.S. employees: 5,469

Industry: Professional Services

U.S. headquarters: Hanover, Md.

Major locations in Texas: Dallas Read the Great Place to Work review here .

Photograph by Steve Muir 41 SAS Institute Employees say: "People and management really care about the employees. A great example was this year's business unit kickoff at headquarters, where meetings were cut short after the first day due to a snow storm. While almost all commercial flights were cancelled, the business unit VP made arrangements to fly people out with a corporate jet so that parents like myself could get back to our small children Friday night instead of having to wait until Sunday. It really made me feel like I'm truly cared for by the management and everyone in the organization." "The work-life balance is real. Healthy employees with lives outside of work truly are more productive. When my aging mother had surgery, there was no issue at all with me taking off time to help her. That is the kind of thing that breeds loyalty, and makes me happily work all weekend when I need to, because I know that SAS has my back." U.S. employees: 7,191

Industry: Information Technology

U.S. headquarters: Cary, N.C.

Major locations in Texas: Austin Read the Great Place to Work review here .

Courtesy of FedEx 42 FedEx Employees say: "I am not only allowed but encouraged to take ownership of my work. Since I serve in a customer-facing role I have considerable leeway in trying to meet customer needs, within the general constraints of our operation. Fulfilling the 'Purple Promise' each day makes us unique as we devote ourselves to making every FedEx customer experience outstanding, and the degree to which we are successful at fulfilling that goal determines our market share, which in turn increases profits and opportunities for betterment of compensation and benefits. Almost daily I have the privilege of appreciation by customers for going above and beyond their expectations and applying creative 'out of the box' solutions to their delivery situations." "I was able to start working part-time doing manual labor in operations and went to school using the tuition reimbursement program to get both my Bachelors and Masters. This qualified me for a promotion to a full-time business position within the company before the job was posted externally. ... I have always felt that management has cared about me as an individual and has actively supported my educational and career goals." U.S. employees: 268,784

Industry: Transportation

U.S. headquarters: Memphis

Major locations in Texas: Dallas/Ft. Worth Read the Great Place to Work review here .

Photograph by Casey Dunn 43 Atlassian Employees say: "The level of trust and empowerment is what strikes me as unique. After having worked for my last two companies in environments where I was given very little autonomy, it's surprising and refreshing to work here. I often ask, 'does anyone need to approve this?' and many times, the answer is no. It's not that the company doesn't care about outcomes or is prone to carelessness and risk. It's just that the company trusts the individual to take ownership over content being accurate, and trusts strategic thought to be applied." "Atlassian is very unusual in the way its employees share work. Documents are 'open by default' so unless an employee chooses to keep a document private, everyone has access to it for review and comment. Coming from a more bureaucratic, hierarchical organization it is a little unnerving at first to save a document and know that it is available to 2,000 people, but you get used to it. I am amazed how many people passionately review other employees' materials, share their thoughts, and offer support. It is a great way to see how people think, even if you haven't met them yet. It is also a more informal way to understand what is most important to the organization by checking the company dashboard to see which topics are trending. The fact that everyone works in this style and contributes their thoughts makes it that much more valuable." U.S. employees: 650

Industry: Information Technology

U.S. headquarters: San Francisco

Major locations in Texas: Austin Read the Great Place to Work review here .

Kristina Bowman Photography 44 Momentous Institute Employees say: "I appreciate management's concern toward employees as individuals. There is a culture of collaboration and team spirit that makes my job easier and more enjoyable. In addition, management displays a sincere interest and preoccupation about individuals' self-care, personal and professional growth, and family life." "What I love about this job is the leadership of my department and the absolute confidence my department head has in our team and our abilities. A great boss will elevate any job and my current situation is no exception. I feel very grateful to have her leadership, caring and belief in my professional development." U.S. employees: 127

Industry: Other

U.S. headquarters: Dallas

Major locations in Texas: Dallas/Hawkins Read the Great Place to Work review here .

Courtesy of KPMG 45 KPMG Employees say: "KPMG is filled with many friendly people who are intelligent and respectful of others. Everyone here is very welcoming from the day they meet you. There is a family kind of feeling both in the different offices and for the firm as a whole." "The environment and culture that our firm has created is one of a kind. Everyone truly wants to help you become the best version of yourself, professionally and personally. We are given many opportunities in which we are rewarded if we excel and supported even if we don't. The support system in place creates a huge sense of unity that allows people to feel comfortable and in turn I think that enables people to perform their best." U.S. employees: 29,164

Industry: Professional Services

U.S. headquarters: New York City

Major locations in Texas: Dallas/Houston Read the Great Place to Work review here .

Courtesy of Patron Spirits Company 46 The Patrón Spirits Company Employees say: "Our employees are instilled with an entrepreneurial spirit that is unlike an company I have ever worked for. The exposure and teamwork we have with upper management team is something that contributes the success of who we are as a company. Our company and leadership go above and beyond when it comes to relaying new information such as marketing platforms, processes and procedures to ensure the entire organization buys in." "PSC is a world class organization that is top of class in a multitude of areas. From the brands we are fortunate enough to represent, to the benefits and bonus package that is second to none, to the overall environment and culture that encourages leading innovative thinking and a collaboration of best practices to be shared within the entire organization. I would venture to say that most employees within the company feel strongly that working for PSC is a lifestyle, not a job and take great pride in working for such a great company. We treat it as our own and have deep rooted pride when we work collectively to reach a goal each and every year. Not only is it a great company, but I would consider us to have the best talent in the industry as well." U.S. employees: 146

Industry: Manufacturing & Production

U.S. headquarters: Las Vegas

Major locations in Texas: Southlake Read the Great Place to Work review here .

Courtesy of Alston & Bird 47 Alston & Bird Employees say: The firm makes a concerted effort to foster excellence in our work, team-building and inclusiveness. The Top Echelon program to encourage input from administrative staff on a weekly basis is just one of many examples of regular self-assessment and brainstorming for self-improvement. The firm culture is focused on joint success, with regular feedback, praise and recognition of all those who contribute to the success of others or to efforts of the firm as a whole. As a result, the atmosphere is extremely collegial, yet challenging." "It's no surprise that the legal world is incredibly intense and to a large degree cutthroat in nature. Yet, what I have seen here at Alston & Bird over the years is a focus on teamwork and the "next man up" concept. If someone cannot fulfill their duties per family problems or illness, the next man or woman steps up to cover. No questions. No hand-wringing. No leaving someone out to dry. Instead, it is stepping up to cover for that person. I've seen it with multiple colleagues suffering serious illnesses. The mentality is 'YOU concentrate on getting better; we will concentrate on serving the clients and doing the work!' It's a service mentality that permeates the firm culture, both in the way we treat clients and the way we treat one another." U.S. employees: 1,568

Industry: Professional Services

U.S. headquarters: Atlanta

Major locations in Texas: Dallas Read the Great Place to Work review here .

Courtesy of Ryan, LLC 48 Ryan Employees say: "The flexibility is amazing. As long as I am able to complete my work on time management is flexible as far as what time I come in or leave. During the school year I am able to take my kids to school first and then come to work and stay later in the evening and in the summer I am able to come in earlier so I can get done earlier. Everyone communicates so we know when deadlines are coming up and make sure to meet them. People are able to flex their time according work/life needs because of the open communication." "A great thing here is MyRyan, our workplace flexibility program. This program makes everyday stress free. The fact that you make your own hours and control your time is unique and self-motivating." U.S. employees: 1,532

Industry: Professional Services

U.S. headquarters: Dallas

Major locations in Texas: Houston/Austin Read the Great Place to Work review here .

Photograph by Roger Ho 49 Dropbox Employees say: "Early on, one of our co-founders would be part of every single interview loop. At some point it wasn't sustainable for him to continue doing so, but the entire company saw that he was bringing value to these interviews. In effort to scale this, we distilled what he was looking for into hiring attributes that directly tie to our company values. We came up with these hiring attributes over three years ago (granted we were about 200 people then) and they're still used and beloved by the whole company (about 1800 people). " "Management cares about the happiness and wellbeing of all the employees here. I've learned how hard it is to run a company that makes everybody happy, but I feel like they honestly try their best to be fair and transparent, and open to any discussions people may have. When there were controversial changes to either our products or internal policies, they would host open Q&A questions that were streamed internally so everyone can watch and can ask questions live. I would be initially against some changes but after hearing them explain how they reached this conclusion, as well as answer everyone's questions (even the very aggressive or brutally honest questions are answered), I understand this is something for the benefit of the company and would be ok with it (and sometimes even excited about it because it means we have a better plan than before)." U.S. employees: 1,286

Industry: Information Technology

U.S. headquarters: San Francisco

Major locations in Texas: Austin Read the Great Place to Work review here .