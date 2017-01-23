12-ounce bottles of Sierra Nevada's Pale Ale is a part of the recall. Photo by Bloomberg — Getty Images

Brewing company Sierra Nevada has issue a voluntary recall of select 12-ounce bottles after quality inspections at the company's Mills River, North Carolina, brewery detected a "packaging flaw" that could cause a piece of glass to break off into the bottle.

The recall impacts eight different types of its craft beers: Sierra Nevada's Pale Ale, Torpedo Extra IPA, Tropical Torpedo, Sidecar Orange Pale Ale, Beer Camp Golden IPA, Otra Vez, Nooner, Hop Hunter IPA. All the recalled bottles were packaged in six-pack case.

Thirty-six states were included in the recall, according to the company. To see if your state is affected, you can check on the company's website here .

"While we believe this concern impacts roughly one in every 10,000 (0.01%) of our bottles packaged during this time, Sierra Nevada has set the standard for quality in the craft brewing industry since 1980 and we have decided to take this precaution to ensure the safety of our consumers," the company said in a statement.

The recalled beers were packaged between Dec. 5, 2016 and Jan. 13, 2017, according to the recall notice.