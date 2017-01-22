Ford MotorFord Is Turning to Tech to Make Buying a Car Less Painful
Inside A Car Dealership Ahead Of Motor Vehicle Sales Figures
Most Powerful WomenWomen Talk About Why They Joined the March on Washington
US-POLITICS-INAUGURATION-TRUMP-PROTEST
Global 500Samsung Explains Why Its Galaxy Note 7 Smartphones Kept Bursting Into Flames
Consumer Product Safety Commission Announces Recall Of Samsung's New Galaxy Note 7
meditation8 Apps to Help Soothe Your Frayed Nerves
Rear view of woman practicing yoga
LaGuardia Airport
A United Airlines Airbus A320 passenger jet at LaGuardia Airport in New York City on Sept. 7, 2016.  Robert Alexander—Getty Images
Global 500

United Just Had Another Big Computer Glitch

Reuters
Updated: 3:39 AM UTC

United Airlines (ual) said it would resume services after grounding all domestic flights following a computer glitch on Sunday.

International flights were not affected, the Federal Aviation Administration said. The number of flights that were affected was not known.

"The ground stop has been lifted. We're working to get flights on their way," the company said in a tweet.

"We are working as quickly as possible to resolve this issue and get out customers to their final destinations," a company spokeswoman Maddie King said in an emailed statement earlier.

United was just one of several U.S. airlines to experience disruptions due to glitches last year, an issue that prompted some to blame Texas-based Sabre (sabr), a software company.

For more on United Airlines, watch Fortune's video:

In October, thousands of United passengers were delayed worldwide after a computer glitch temporarily halted departures.

In June, software needed to dispatch United's flight plan briefly lost functionality and in July, the same airline's flights were disrupted after a computer problem blocked access to reservations records.

Last week, Air Canada (air.canada-inc) and Toronto-based Porter Airlines also experienced brief glitches that prompted some flight cancellations.

Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE