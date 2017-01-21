37 Photos from Women’s Marches Around the World

One day after Donald J. Trump was inaugurated as the 45th President of the United States , women and men around the world are marching on cities around the world to protest the new Commander-in-Chief and promote women's rights.

The Women's March, as it's called, originally centered on Washington, D.C. But the cause has spread quickly, and many other cities—New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Denver, Houston, London, Paris, and so on—are experiencing turnout measured in thousands or tens of thousands.

Here are photos from those events.

Washington, D.C.



Protesters attend the Women's March on Washington, with the U.S. Capitol seen in the background, on January 21, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Mario Tama/Getty Images



A woman chants while attending the Women's March on Washington on January 21, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Mario Tama/Getty Images



Protesters arrive at the Capital South Metro station for the Women's March on Washington on January 21, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images



A view of the Women's March on Washington on January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. Teresa Kroeger/FilmMagic

New York, New York



Thousands of people arrive to Grand Central Station to take part in the Women's March on January 21, 2017 in New York City. John Moore/Getty Images



A Muslim American marches during the Women's March on January 21, 2017 in New York City. John Moore/Getty Images



Thousands of people take part in the Women's March on January 21, 2017 in New York City. John Moore/Getty Images



Protesters stand in front of the Trump World Tower while taking part in the Women's March on January 21, 2017 in New York City. John Moore/Getty Images

Los Angeles, California



Protesters march in Los Angeles during the Women's March on January 21, 2017. ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images



Actress Jane Fonda (L) and singer Miley Cyrus (R) march during the Women's March on January 21, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Chicago, Illinois



Protesters cheer at the Women's March on January 21, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. John Gress/Getty Images



Protesters cheer at the Women's March on January 21, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. John Gress/Getty Images



Protesters participate in the Women's March on January 21, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. John Gress/Getty Images

Boston, Massachusetts



A woman wears a pink "pussy hat" on the Boston Common during the Boston Women's March for America on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Jonathan Wiggs/Boston Globe/Getty Images



Thousands of people filled Boston Common for the Boston Women's March for America on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. John Tlumacki/Boston Globe/Getty Images



A protester holds up a sign showing Donald Trump and the word, "Nope," on the Boston Common for Boston Women's March for America on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Jonathan Wiggs/Boston Globe/Getty Images

London, England



Protesters march from The U.S. Embassy in Grosvenor Square towards Trafalgar Square during the Women's March on January 21, 2017 in London, England. Jack Taylor/Getty Images



Protesters make their way through the streets of London during the Women's March on January 21, 2017 in London, England. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images



Protesters take part in the Women's March on January 21, 2017 in London, England. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Paris, France



Protestors hold anti-Trump signs as more than 2,000 people protest during the Women's march in front of Trocadero on January 21, 2017 in Paris, France. Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Protestors hold anti-Trump signs as more than 2,000 people protest during the Women's march in front of Trocadero on January 21, 2017 in Paris, France. Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images



Protestors hold anti-Trump signs as over 2000 people protest during the Women's march in front of Trocadero on January 21, 2017 in Paris, France. Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images



Two women hold up an anti-Trump sign as more than 2,000 people protest during the Women's march on the Trocadero in front of the Eiffel Tower on January 21, 2017 in Paris, France. Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Berlin, Germany



A woman wearing a USA flag as a headscarf attends a protest for women's rights and freedom in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington in front of Brandenburger Tor on January 21, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. Steffi Loos/Getty Images



Predominently women participants demonstrate in front of the United States Embassy and Brandenburg Gate one day after the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump on January 21, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. Adam Berry/Getty Images



Women attend a protest for women's rights and freedom in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington with a sign that reads "Love trumps hate - make America gay again" in front of Brandenburger Tor on January 21, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. Steffi Loos/Getty Images

Amsterdam, Netherlands



A demonstrator with a sign saying " More Love Less Hate " makes their way from the iamsterdam statue in front of the Rijksmuseum towards U. .Consulate during the Women's March held at Museumplein on January 21, 2017 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images



Demonstrators make their way from the iamsterdam statue in front of the Rijksmuseum towards U.S. Consulate during the Women's March held at Museumplein on January 21, 2017 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Dean Mouhtaropoulos Getty Images



Demonstrators pose for a picture as they make their way from the iamsterdam statue in front of the Rijksmuseum towards U.S. Consulate during the Women's March held at Museumplein on January 21, 2017 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images



A demonstrator with a pink flower in his hair joins the crowd as they make their way from the iamsterdam statue in front of the Rijksmuseum towards U.S. Consulate during the Women's March held at Museumplein on January 21, 2017 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Denver, Colorado



Tens of thousands in Civic Center Park for the Women's March on Denver on January 21, 2017. Andy Cross Denver Post via Getty Images

Park City, Utah



Marchers participate in the Women's March on in Park City, Utah on January 21, 2017. George Pimentel/Getty Images



Actress Charlize Theron during the Women's March in Park City, Utah on January 21, 2017. George Pimentel/Getty Images



PARK CITY, UT - JANUARY 21: Jennifer Beals, Chelsea Handler, Mary McCormack and Charlize Theron participate in the Women's March in Park City, Utah on January 21, 2017. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Columbia, South Carolina



Nicole Kaysing, a professor at the University of South Carolina, shouts into a megaphone during the March In Defense Of Women's Rights at the South Carolina Statehouse January 21, 2017 in Columbia, South Carolina. Sean Rayford/Getty Images



Demonstrators participate in the March In Defense Of Women's Rights outside of the Music Farm January 21, 2017 in Columbia, South Carolina. Sean Rayford/Getty Images