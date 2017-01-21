Women’s March Extends to Streets of Europe’s Capitals

A woman wears a US flag like a hijab during a protest of US Democrats Abroad in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin on January 21, 2017, one day after the inauguration of the U.S. President.

A woman wears a US flag like a hijab during a protest of US Democrats Abroad in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin on January 21, 2017, one day after the inauguration of the U.S. President. GREGOR FISCHER AFP/Getty Images

Thousands of women took to the streets of European capitals to join "sister marches" in Asia against newly installed U.S. President Trump ahead of a major rally in Washington expected to draw nearly a quarter of a million people.

Waving banners with slogans like "Special relationship, just say no" and "Nasty women unite," the demonstrators gathered outside the American embassy in Grosvenor Square before heading to a rally in central Trafalgar Square.

Worldwide some 670 marches were planned, according to the organisers' website which says more than two million marchers are expected to protest against Trump, who was sworn in as the 45th U.S. president on Friday.

Celebrities including rights activist Bianca Jagger, singer Charlotte Church and actor Ian McKellen expressed their support for the protest on social media.

Several marchers wore pink "pussy" hats, and carried banners with slogans like: "this pussy bites back" after the emergence of a 2005 tape in which Trump spoke of women in a demeaning way sparked widespread outrage .

In Europe, marches also took place in Berlin, Paris, Rome, Vienna, Geneva and Amsterdam.

Huge roar from the crowd as protesters reach the US embassy at the Women's March On London pic.twitter.com/jwSVRlJc1H - Siobhan Fenton (@SiobhanFenton) January 21, 2017

Women's March On Washington in Berlin. #HappeningNow # Trump protest 'Immigrants are welcome here!' sang the American immigrants in Berlin. pic.twitter.com/lzVpOI7Kyi - Glen Searle (@GenesisMachines) January 21, 2017

#womensmarchlondon #beautifulday #londontown #strengthinunity #lovetrumpshate A photo posted by Caritta Thornton (@marcarittas) on Jan 21, 2017 at 7:09am PST

Baby's first march ✊🏼✊🏻✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽✊ #womensmarch #womensmarchparis #solvegadahlberg A photo posted by Ruth Vega Fernandez (@ruthvegafernandez) on Jan 21, 2017 at 5:43am PST

Look at all these #nastywomen (and men!). #womensmarchglobal #womensmarchvienna #whyimarch #vienna #wien A video posted by Leanne (@lamariniere) on Jan 21, 2017 at 5:10am PST

Around 2,000 people marched in Vienna, according to estimates by the police and organisers, but sub-zero temperatures quickly thinned the crowd to a couple of hundred.

One protester placed a pink knitted hat with cat ears on the golden statue of 19th century composer Johann Strauss, while in Geneva police estimated around 1,000 people, mainly women and children, marched through the Swiss city.

Even the great masters support our cause. #womensmarch #womensmarchvienna #womensmarchglobal #womensmarchonwashington #lovetrumpshate #climatechangeisreal #bethechange A photo posted by Katrin H (@katrin_h_vie) on Jan 21, 2017 at 5:34am PST

In Africa, hundreds of protesters in Nairobi's Karura Forest waved placards and sang American protest songs.

#womensmarchnairobi #womensmarch A photo posted by Nancy wambui (@rain_nancy_bow) on Jan 20, 2017 at 11:30pm PST

Emily MacCartney, a 28-year-old documentary maker with a Texas tattoo on her arm, said she felt the new president did not respect women's rights or gay rights.

"Within 30 minutes of the inauguration, they had removed LGTBQ rights from the White House website," she said, using the abbreviation for lesbian, gay, transsexual, bisexual or queer.

Kenyan Muthoni Ngige, 28, said "I'm here because I'm against world leaders being pussy grabbers. I'm here in solidarity with the women of America."

Many marchers were also irate about the New York real estate developer's demeaning comments about immigrants and Muslims, and his apparent lack of interest in environmental affairs.

In Sydney, Australia's biggest city, about 3,000 people—men and women—gathered for a rally in Hyde Park before marching on the U.S. consulate downtown, while organisers said 5,000 people rallied in Melbourne.