People Aren’t Happy That Twitter ‘Forced’ Them to Follow President Trump

An illustration shows US President Barack Obama's Twitter page on a laptop in Washington, DC on May 18, 2015. "Hello, Twitter! It's Barack. Really! Six years in, they're finally giving me my own account."With that inaugural Tweet sent from a smart phone the Oval Office before jumping on Marine One Monday, the President of the United States Barack Obama -- or @POTUS - cast off security and bureaucratic chains in place since he was elected. The account -- which already had nearly 150,000 followers in the first half hour -- will instantly become one of the world's top hacking targets, but it will also allow Obama to communicate directly for the first time. AFP PHOTO/MANDEL NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

When President Donald Trump was inaugurated on Friday, he was not only handed the nuclear codes, but also control of the @POTUS Twitter account that had been previously used by former President Barack Obama .

But the transfer of power on Twitter hasn't been as smooth as the one that occurred on the steps of the U.S. Capitol. Twitter users have been griping since Friday about the switch, which many have said "forced" them to follow the new @POTUS or @FLOTUS, even if they didn't want to follow Trump and his wife Melania like they did Obama and his wife Michelle. Some even said they'd deliberately avoided the account, but ended up following anyway.

Yes. Dear @Twitter, Please never automatically follow anyone or any account for me. Your pal, JA https://t.co/0wlNHoAfss - Julie Ann Emery (@julieannemery) January 21, 2017

You're on notice @Twitter:

Please do not force me to follow anyone. Period. Full Stop. - Chely Wright (@chelywright) January 21, 2017

WTF? I never followed @POTUS. I specifically followed @POTUS44 after Obama left office. And now Twitter decided I must follow Trump @POTUS - Keith Calder (@keithcalder) January 21, 2017

Does @twitter not realize that making people follow @POTUS is just begging people to mock @POTUS? - Janet D. Stemwedel (@docfreeride) January 21, 2017

What is Twitter is making us all automatically follow Scott Baio and 3 Doors Down



where does it end - Sara Benincasa (@SaraJBenincasa) January 21, 2017

Late Friday, Twitter responded to user's concerns saying they were "investigating" and "resolving" the issue.

We are aware of the issue with migrating @POTUS followers and investigating. More soon. - Twitter Support (@Support) January 21, 2017

While there may have been some complications during the @POTUS transition today, the issue is being resolved. - Twitter Support (@Support) January 21, 2017

Early Saturday, Twitter said it was still working on resolving the issue.