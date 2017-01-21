People Aren’t Happy That Twitter ‘Forced’ Them to Follow President Trump

When President Donald Trump was inaugurated on Friday, he was not only handed the nuclear codes, but also control of the @POTUS Twitter account that had been previously used by former President Barack Obama.
But the transfer of power on Twitter hasn't been as smooth as the one that occurred on the steps of the U.S. Capitol. Twitter users have been griping since Friday about the switch, which many have said "forced" them to follow the new @POTUS or @FLOTUS, even if they didn't want to follow Trump and his wife Melania like they did Obama and his wife Michelle. Some even said they'd deliberately avoided the account, but ended up following anyway.
Late Friday, Twitter responded to user's concerns saying they were "investigating" and "resolving" the issue.
Early Saturday, Twitter said it was still working on resolving the issue.