CEO Daily: Obama’s last act

Saturday Morning Post: The Weekly View from Washington
Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 45th President of the United States presented as a national Rorschach test: Either it renewed your hope or turned your stomach. With the country so bitterly divided, maybe it’d help to focus on Barack Obama’s last act in office. The little-noticed move, executed mere moments before he handed over power, enshrined in law a similarly unheralded program that’s nevertheless won wide bipartisan support in Washington. The initiative, the Presidential Innovation Fellows, draws standout tech brains into government for six-month stints to help wrench the federal bureaucracy into the digital age. Most notably, a handful from the second generation of fellows, or PIFs, salvaged the disastrous rollout of the healthcare.gov portal. Since its 2012 launch, more than 100 people now have cycled through the program, working on everything from streamlining the federal procurement process (RFP-EZ reduced what had been, on average, an 8-hour slog down in some cases to 15 minutes) to crowdsourcing the work of digitally archiving the Smithsonian’s 39 million objects.
That Obama’s final official gesture ensures the effort lives on represents a poignant coda to his presidency. He mused in his first campaign for the White House about leading an “iPod government” that was as simple and efficient as the then-groundbreaking gadget. The aspiration pointed to an even broader ambition — for data-driven rationality to replace tired left-versus-right debates over bigger or smaller government. Instead, maybe, both parties could work toward a consensus on smarter government. But partisanship, as we now know, didn't abate. It got ever worse, eventually swamping whatever promise Obama’s first victory held for a new order and leading, eventually, to the election of an even graver disruptor, one who launched his political career by refining Obama-hate into political jet fuel.
The eleventh-hour scramble that preserved the PIFs points to what might have been. Last summer, John Paul Farmer — a Harvard-schooled former minor league baseball player who’d hatched the program as a White House staffer — started hunting for Congressional champions. He found one in House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican fluent in tech and tight with the industry. McCarthy introduced a bill in July to codify the fellowship in law, and it cleared the chamber a week later, by a 409-8 margin. But a technical snag held it up in the Senate, where it languished and died when the Congressional session concluded in December. McCarthy reintroduced the bill when the new Congress convened earlier this month; it sailed through the House again; and then, on Tuesday, it passed the Senate.
Farmer, now living in New York as Microsoft’s director of technology and civic innovation, heard from former White House colleagues that Obama would sign the measure imminently. He took a train down Wednesday in anticipation of a signing ceremony, but the day came and went with no indication of progress. Thursday evening, Farmer learned that the bill was stuck with the House clerk, who’d left for the day before arranging to send it to the White House for the president’s signature. Holed up in his sister’s apartment in Washington’s Adams Morgan neighborhood, Farmer worked the phones until 1 a.m. but appeared to have hit a wall with the final hours of the Obama presidency slipping away.
First thing Friday morning, it was too late to get the bill to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue for Obama to sign it there. But a couple lucky breaks yielded contacts with both House Speaker Paul Ryan’s office and the skeletal staff left at the White House, and Farmer coordinated between them to arrange for the outgoing president to sign the bill in the Capitol, just before he stepped out onto the platform on the West Front to cede the presidency. “A lot of people thought we were out of time,” Farmer says. “I just didn’t want to quit, even though the odds were long.” Don’t quit, even when the odds are long — worthy watchwords for the uncertain times ahead.
A programming note: I’m wrapping up my Saturday contribution to the CEO Daily, since I’ve launched a separate newsletter, Trumponomics Daily, devoted to chronicling the Trump era’s impact on business. Please join me there by signing up here: http://fortune.com/gettrumponomicsdaily/.
Tory Newmyer
@torynewmyer
tory_newmyer@fortune.com
Top News
• Trump issues order that could gut Obamacare
Hours after taking the oath of office, Trump issued an executive order that would allow the federal government to gut a critical piece of the Affordable Care Act. The order offers few specifics and may be mostly symbolic in its impact. But it enables agencies affected by the healthcare overhaul to stop enforcing penalties for noncompliance with the individual mandate, the law's requirement that people buy coverage. That provision helps pay for the popular consumer protections that the law guarantees. [bs_link link="http://time.com/money/4642125/trump-obamacare-executive-order/ " source="TIME"]
• Trump raises mortgage bills in one of his first acts
Less than an hour after leaving the inaugural platform, the new president signed an executive order reversing an Obama policy that cut borrowers' contribution to a federal housing insurance program. Starting at the end of the month, most homeowners will have to kick in an extra quarter of a percentage point of their mortgage each month. The change means Americans with $200,000 mortgages will pay about $500 more this year than they did last year. Fortune
• Trump picks net neutrality foe to head FCC
Trump has reportedly settled on his nominee to head the Federal Communications Commission: Ajit Pai, a current FCC commissioner and former Verizon lawyer who fiercely opposes net neutrality rules. In a speech last month, Pai vowed Republicans would take a "weed whacker" to Obama-era regulations. Fortune
Around the Water Cooler
• Trump Bump is minting a new set of billionaires
The post-election stock rally now short-handed as the Trump Bump is making billionaires out of a handful of already-wealthy executives. Among the new members of the Three Comma Club: Square CEO Jack Dorsey, Robert Wilmers, CEO of the Buffalo-based M&T Bank, and Stuart Miller, CEO of the homebuilding company Lennar and the only Fortune 500 chief executive in the bunch. The market rally has also padded the billions of those already in the club. Warren Buffet, for example — a vocal Trump critic and Hillary Clinton booster — has seen his Berkshire Hathaway shares gain $6.4 billion in value since the election. Fortune
• Younger Kushner feels unwelcome political heat
The rapid rise of Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner to the pinnacle of political power has put his younger brother, Josh, in an uncomfortable position. The 31-year-old investor has guarded a lower profile than his older brother, who's set to join the Trump White House as a senior advisor. The longtime Democratic donor maintains one of his biggest investments in Oscar Health, a startup that sells insurance to individuals under the Affordable Care Act. Since the election, he’s reassured investors in Thrive Capital, his technology investment firm, that he remains committed to keeping his head down and focusing on the business. New York Times
• Taking stock of the Obama bump
The outgoing president, it turns out, was pretty good for the stock market, too. During Obama's two terms in office, U.S. stocks rose an average of 12% a year. That places Obama third among the 12 men who've served as president since World War II, in terms of the performance of the S&P 500. Only Bill Clinton and Gerald Ford presided over stronger runs. Fortune