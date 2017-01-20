Here’s What Happens to Obama’s Twitter Account After Trump Becomes President

President-elect Donald Trump has 20.6 million followers behind his personal twitter account. Once he enters the White House he will inherit some 13.7 million from the @POTUS twitter handle that originated with President Barack Obama.

That's because Obama will hand over the twitter handle to Trump on Friday , while all of the current president's tweets will be wiped from the POTUS account and archived in a new account dubbed @POTUS44, Fortune reported back in October .

Obama's personal Twitter account, @BarackObama, with 80.8 million followers, will continue with its namesake behind the wheel.

Meanwhile, a number of users have pledged to unfollow @POTUS once Trump is sworn in, in protest of the president-elect.

#MourningInAmerica Reminder: At Noon today, UNFOLLOW #POTUS. Make those numbers Fall! - helen nash (@dremmelqueen) January 20, 2017

It's unclear who will take over the @FLOTUS account currently used by First Lady Michelle Obama.