Donald Trump

Here’s What Happens to Obama’s Twitter Account After Trump Becomes President

Lucinda Shen
Updated: 5:14 PM UTC

President-elect Donald Trump has 20.6 million followers behind his personal twitter account. Once he enters the White House he will inherit some 13.7 million from the @POTUS twitter handle that originated with President Barack Obama.

That's because Obama will hand over the twitter handle to Trump on Friday, while all of the current president's tweets will be wiped from the POTUS account and archived in a new account dubbed @POTUS44, Fortune reported back in October.

Obama's personal Twitter account, @BarackObama, with 80.8 million followers, will continue with its namesake behind the wheel.

Meanwhile, a number of users have pledged to unfollow @POTUS once Trump is sworn in, in protest of the president-elect.

It's unclear who will take over the @FLOTUS account currently used by First Lady Michelle Obama.

