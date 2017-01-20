Philadelphia Is About to Ban Employers From Asking Potential Hires About Their Salary History

As early as next Monday Philadelphia could become the first U.S. city in history to ban employers from asking job candidates for their salary history.

Philadelphia's Wage History-bill—a bid to reduce the discrepancies between women's and men's wages—was unanimously passed by the city council. It's just missing the signature of Democratic Mayor Jim Kenney, the Wall Street Journal reports .

And the indications are that it'll be green-lit as soon as Monday: “We may get sued, we may not,” Kenney told reporters, Thursday. “But council passed this measure by a unanimous vote, and I see no reason why I shouldn’t sign it.”

Despite its political approval, some in the business community are resisting the passage of the bill. Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia CEO Rob Wonderling said that the bill would add to the burden other recent statutes—such as those mandating a living-wage and paid sick leave—had already placed on business.

Measures like the wage-history bill send “a very negative signal that there is a significant hassle factor if you want to set up a business or conduct business in the city of Philadelphia,” he told WSJ .

Private sector big-hitters in the city such as Comcast ( cmcsk ) are also pushing for a veto because, they say, the bill violates employers free speech rights.

According to the National League of Cities, progressive statutes are increasingly being routed through large urban centers, where Democratic mayors where more likely to get behind them than Congress or Republican-led state legislatures.