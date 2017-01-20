On this week's episode of Broad Strokes , Fortune 's Most Powerful Women editors Kristen Bellstrom and Valentina Zarya discuss women at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland—who's there, what they're talking about, and what still needs to change.

In the next segment, they look at a national poll about gender equality in the U.S., and what the results mean for women.

Finally, the pair delve into Sallie Krawcheck's latest op-ed for Fortune , in which she argues that the term "women's empowerment" misses the mark.

