CommentaryDavos CEOs Hope for the Best Under Trump
The Davos World Economic Forum 2015
SmartphoneDonald Trump Has Reportedly Given Up His Android Smartphone
Donald Trump Presidential Inauguration Welcome Concert
Galaxy Note 7 recallSamsung Will Reportedly Blame Galaxy Note 7 Fires on Poorly Made Batteries
Samsung Halting Note 7
EconomyWhy Trumponomics Might Not Be the Right Medicine for the U.S.
Broad Strokes

Broad Strokes for January 20, 2017: The Downtrodden Republican Man and Davos

Fortune Editors
Updated: 12:58 PM UTC

On this week's episode of Broad Strokes, Fortune's Most Powerful Women editors Kristen Bellstrom and Valentina Zarya discuss women at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland—who's there, what they're talking about, and what still needs to change.

In the next segment, they look at a national poll about gender equality in the U.S., and what the results mean for women.

Finally, the pair delve into Sallie Krawcheck's latest op-ed for Fortune, in which she argues that the term "women's empowerment" misses the mark.

Sign up: Click here to subscribe to the Broadsheet, Fortune’s daily newsletter on the world’s most powerful women.

Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE