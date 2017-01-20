Amazon Is Bringing Its Popular Dash Button Online

Amazon Dash on display at the CATASTROPHE Premiere Screening at The Crosby Hotel on April 6, 2016 in New York City.

Amazon Dash on display at the CATASTROPHE Premiere Screening at The Crosby Hotel on April 6, 2016 in New York City. Bryan Bedder/ Getty Images for Amazon Studios

Amazon.com has put its popular Dash button on its website and mobile app, making it easier for shoppers to buy their favorite items such as peanut butter, detergent, and paper towels.

The online retailer launched its thumb-sized Dash button in 2015, allowing Prime members to re-order products such as Tide detergent, Huggies diapers, and Gillette products by pushing a button.

Prime customers ( amzn ) can create virtual dash button on "millions" of Prime eligible products on Amazon, the company said in a video .

The online retailer said that it was also automatically creating virtual Dash buttons for products that are frequently purchased by customers.