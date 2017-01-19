The Broadsheet: January 19th

Good morning, Broadsheet readers! The confirmation hearings in D.C. continue to dominate headlines, Samantha Power reminds us that she's perfectly named, and MPWs are making a splash in Davos. Enjoy your Thursday.

EVERYONE'S TALKING • The deets from Davos. While the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland is not exactly known for being awash in female executives, several powerful women have been making news at the confab this week. Here's a look at the latest: Facebook CEO Sheryl Sandberg talked about the importance of eliminating sexist stereotypes from advertising. She spoke alongside Unilever CEO Keith Weed, whose company committed last year to eliminating all sexist stereotypes from its advertising after finding that just 2% of ads show intelligent women. Yesterday, Unilever released new research that suggested the type of damage such messaging can create: The company found that 77% of men believe that a man is best suited to lead a high-stakes project—and that 55% of women agree. After skipping Davos for several years, IBM CEO Ginni Rometty returned to the gathering to talk about her company's work with artificial intelligence—and to attempt to reassure attendees that we're not poised for a robot takeover. She also spoke about her expectations for the incoming administration, noting that Trump's pro-business promises were getting a warm reception from fellow CEOs : “Any time when you make it easier to do business, that’s good." Okay, so Salesforce chief Marc Benioff is not a woman. He did, however, talk to the WEF crowd about an issue that's important to them—closing the gender pay gap. Benioff explained how his company spent $3 million to equalize employee compensation and urged the other CEOs in attendance to do the same.

ALSO IN THE HEADLINES • They're on our side! The U.S. Department of Labor has filed a lawsuit against Oracle Corp., claiming that the software company has a "systemic practice" of paying white male workers more than their non-white and female counterparts. In a statement, Oracle called the lawsuit "politically motivated, based on false allegations and wholly without merit." New York Times • Hearing things. This Washington Post piece rounds up six "astonishing" things secretary of education nominee Betsy DeVos said—and refused to say—in her confirmation hearing. Washington Post • He says, she says. In her hearing, South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley raised some eyebrows by breaking with Donald Trump's stated positions on a number of issues. The nominee for U.S. ambassador to the UN said she's skeptical about working with Russia, bullish on NATO and opposed to any Muslim registry or ban. Washington Post • A powerful message. Meanwhile, Samantha Power, America's outgoing UN ambassador, also spoke out about Russia and the encroaching forces "authoritarianism and nihilism.” She urged the international community to do everything it can to stop what she described as a Russian assault on the world order. Quartz • Working late. The publish date for Ivanka Trump's book, Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules for Success , has been pushed from early March to early May. Her publisher says the timing was changed to “accommodate these momentous changes in Ivanka’s life and give her time to settle her children into their new home, schools, and city.” EW MOVERS AND SHAKERS: Compass has hired Maëlle Gavet as COO. Most recently, Gavet oversaw global operations at The Priceline Group. Goldman Sachs Group's chief accounting officer, Sarah Smith , will become head of compliance for the bank.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT • A different gap. A new survey on attitudes about gender equality finds a notable gap between Republican men and other groups. For instance, male GOP members were more likely to say they believe that it's a better time to be a woman than a man in America—and to say that gender parity has already been achieved. Fortune

• Blood on the books. Fortune 's Valentina Zarya takes a look at a confidential Theranos pitch book from 2006, which was published yesterday by Axios. In it, she discovers that Elizabeth Holmes' controversial blood-testing company was once just like any other startup: trawling for funding, looking toward a future IPO, and pitching a business model that it would soon abandon. Fortune • White's way with words. In what was likely her last speech as chair of the SEC, Mary Jo White had some harsh words for Congress—which she accused of hampering the agency's ability to get things done—and a plea to the incoming Trump administration to ensure the regulator remains independent and removed from political pressure. Fortune

