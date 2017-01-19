Wall StreetDivisions Over Trump Mean Big Trading Profits for Wall Street Giants
Fraud Charge Against Goldman Sachs Takes Toll On Market Indices
human capitalHow to Make Human Capital Count
Kraft Heinz MergerAfter a Kraft Heinz Factory Closes, Workers Struggle to Regroup
Davos 2017Britain Has a Warning for the EU: Give Us a Trade Deal or We’ll ‘Find Ways’ to Compete
U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May Hosts Her First Cabinet Meeting
Debut Of Nintendo Co. Super Mario Run In Japan
Photograph by Bloomberg — Getty Images
mobile games

Nintendo Plans to Launch Super Mario Run for Android in March

Reuters
Updated: 10:41 AM UTC

Japan's Nintendo said it will release an Android version of its Super Mario mobile game in March following the launch of Super Mario Run for Apple's iPhone in December.

The Japanese company announced the planned launch on its Twitter feed.

Super Mario Run represents a belated bid by Nintendo (ntdoy) to tap mobile gaming after restricting its most popular gaming character to its own game consoles.

After launching the game on Dec. 15, downloads topped a record 40 million in just four days.

By releasing an Android version, Nintendo can tap a much larger pool of potential gamers. More than four out of five smartphones shipped in 2016 use the Android operating system, according to market research company IDC.

Analysts, however, note that so far less than one in 10 people who have downloaded Super Mario Run for free have agreed to pay $9.99 to unlock all the features of the game.

Nintendo's shares were trading 1.1% lower during morning trading in Tokyo, compared with a 1% gain in the benchmark Nikkei 225 index.

Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE