This Will Be Donald Trump’s First Meal as President

The menu for Donald Trump's inauguration luncheon on Jan. 20 has been announced—and there are no taco bowls in sight.

The three-course meal will commence with Maine lobster and Gulf shrimp in a saffron sauce, followed by Virginia beef with a dark chocolate and juniper jus with potato gratin. Dessert is a chocolate soufflé with cherry vanilla ice cream, and each dish is paired with a specific wine or champagne—although Trump himself does not drink alcohol.

The celebratory feast will also be attended by Vice President Mike Pence, Trump's and Pence's families, congressional leaders, members of the Supreme Court, and future cabinet secretaries.

The tradition of a president enjoying an inaugural luncheon hosted by the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies (JCCIC) dates back to 1897, but did not begin in its current form until 1953. That year, President Dwight D. Eisenhower and 50 guests dined on creamed chicken, baked ham, and potato puffs in the now-restored Old Senate Chamber.

At President Obama's 2013 luncheon, he dined on lobster with New England chowder, hickory grilled bison with red potato horseradish cake, and Hudson Valley apple pie with sour cream ice cream, aged cheese and honey.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.