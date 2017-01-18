Anonymous Tells Donald Trump He Will “Regret The Next 4 Years”

President-elect Donald Trump has another enemy to worry about.
The mysterious hacker group Anonymous said via Twitter this week that Trump is “going to regret the next 4 years,” a statement that’s likely to spur hackers and Internet pranksters to target his administration. The group issued its threat in response to one of Trump’s tweets in which he criticized departing CIA Director John Brennan and implied that Brennan was a source of a leaked dossier about his alleged activities in Russia.
Trump’s caustic tweet about Brennan prompted Anonymous post a series of tweets alleging that the president-elect has “financial and personal ties with Russian mobsters, child traffickers, and money launderers" without providing direct evidence in the tweet.
This is not the first time Anonymous has threatened Trump.
It declared “total war” against Trump in April during his presidential campaign, citing disapproval of Trump’s many controversial public statements on topics ranging from women to Mexican-American immigrants. After publicly decrying Trump, Anonymous followed through with its threats a few days later by releasing some of his personal information including an alleged social security number; however, much of that information was already available online.