President-elect Donald Trump speaks during the presidential inaugural Chairman's Global Dinner, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Washington. Photograph by Evan Vucci—AP

Anonymous Tells Donald Trump He Will “Regret The Next 4 Years”

President-elect Donald Trump has another enemy to worry about.

The mysterious hacker group Anonymous said via Twitter this week that Trump is “going to regret the next 4 years,” a statement that’s likely to spur hackers and Internet pranksters to target his administration. The group issued its threat in response to one of Trump’s tweets in which he criticized departing CIA Director John Brennan and implied that Brennan was a source of a leaked dossier about his alleged activities in Russia.

.@FoxNews 'Outgoing CIA Chief, John Brennan, blasts Pres-Elect Trump on Russia threat. Does not fully understand.' Oh really, couldn't do... - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 16, 2017

much worse - just look at Syria (red line), Crimea, Ukraine and the build-up of Russian nukes. Not good! Was this the leaker of Fake News? - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 16, 2017

Trump’s caustic tweet about Brennan prompted Anonymous post a series of tweets alleging that the president-elect has “financial and personal ties with Russian mobsters, child traffickers, and money launderers" without providing direct evidence in the tweet.

.@realDonaldTrump you have financial and personal ties with Russian mobsters, child traffickers, and money launderers. - Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) January 16, 2017

This isn't the 80's any longer, information doesn't vanish, it is all out there. You are going to regret the next 4 years. @realDonaldTrump - Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) January 16, 2017

We could care less about Democrats attacking you @realDonaldTrump, the fact of the matter is, you are implicated in some really heavy shit. - Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) January 16, 2017

This is not the first time Anonymous has threatened Trump.

It declared “total war” against Trump in April during his presidential campaign, citing disapproval of Trump’s many controversial public statements on topics ranging from women to Mexican-American immigrants. After publicly decrying Trump, Anonymous followed through with its threats a few days later by releasing some of his personal information including an alleged social security number; however, much of that information was already available online.