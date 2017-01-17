Market IntelligenceExclusive: Thousands of Verizon Customers Won’t Turn in Samsung Galaxy Note 7 Phones
Reuters
Updated: 7:58 PM UTC

Qualcomm is set to face a U.S. antitrust case for allegedly using unfair practices in the way the chipmaker licenses its technology, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Qualcomm's shares (qcom) fell 4.5% to $63.90.

The company's technology licensing business has driven profits for years, thanks to the royalties it collects on the chip technology developed by its chipmaking unit.

In 2014, Qualcomm disclosed that the Federal Trade Commission was investigating its licensing practices.

Qualcomm and FTC were not immediately available for comment.

