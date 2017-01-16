Our latest episode of the Fortune Unfiltered podcast, Stacy Brown-Philpot talks about her path from growing up in Detroit to being named CEO of TaskRabbit, a company that strives to revolutionize everyday work. After graduating from Wharton Business School, Brown-Philpot worked at Goldman Sachs , where she watched the dot-com bubble grow—and pop. Yet even after the bust, she says she saw the potential in technology, prompting her to begin working at Google , where she stayed for 10 years. In addition to being a CEO, she is also a board member of HP Inc.. Listen to the full episode to learn more about her business philosophy, what it’s like to work with Sheryl Sandberg, and why she never settles for ‘no.’

