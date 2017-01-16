Absolut
Absolut Releases Its First New Flavored Vodka in Four Years
International
These 2 Global Eyewear Giants Have Agreed to a $49 Billion Merger
FRANCE-HEALTH-EYESIGHT-OPHTHALMOLOGY-ESSILOR
Box Office Numbers
‘Hidden Figures’ Wins the Box Office Again as Ben Affleck’s ‘Live by Night’ Flops
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Hosts an Official Academy Screening of HIDDEN FIGURES
Samsung
Here’s How Samsung Has Responded to the Arrest Warrant Wanted for Its Leader
Views Of A Samsung Electronics Co. Building As Company's Vice Chairman Questioned in Korea Bribery Probe
Fortune Most Powerful Women Next Gen Summit
Stacy Brown-Philpot, Chief Operating Officer, TaskRabbit Photograph by Stuart Isett — Fortune Most Powerful Women
fortune unfiltered

TaskRabbit’s CEO on What It’s Like To Work With Sheryl Sandberg

Fortune Editors
Updated: 10:00 AM UTC

Our latest episode of the Fortune Unfiltered podcast, Stacy Brown-Philpot talks about her path from growing up in Detroit to being named CEO of TaskRabbit, a company that strives to revolutionize everyday work. After graduating from Wharton Business School, Brown-Philpot worked at Goldman Sachs, where she watched the dot-com bubble grow—and pop. Yet even after the bust, she says she saw the potential in technology, prompting her to begin working at Google, where she stayed for 10 years. In addition to being a CEO, she is also a board member of HP Inc.. Listen to the full episode to learn more about her business philosophy, what it’s like to work with Sheryl Sandberg, and why she never settles for ‘no.’

Get it on ItunesGet it on Google Play

Click here to catch up on all episodes.

Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE