augmented reality
China’s Baidu Aims to Boost Fading Profits With a New Augmented Reality Lab
Views Inside Baidu Inc. Headquarters
Brexit
‘Hard Brexit’ Fears Have Sent the Pound to New Lows
BRITAIN-POLITICS-CONSERVATIVE
CEO Daily
Davos in Crisis
Davos 2017
Firms Could Get a $12 Trillion Boost by Meeting These Goals, Davos Group Says
The logo of the World Economic Forum is seen in the congress center of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos
An artist's conceptual rendering of Airbus autonomous taxis in action. Photograph by Airbus Group
flying cars

Airbus CEO Plans to Test a ‘Flying Car’ Prototype by the End of 2017

Reuters
Updated: 1:43 PM UTC

Airbus Group plans to test a prototype for a self-piloted flying car as a way of avoiding gridlock on city roads by the end of the year, the aerospace group's chief executive said on Monday.

Airbus (eadsy) last year formed a division called Urban Air Mobility that is exploring concepts such as a vehicle to transport individuals or a helicopter-style vehicle that can carry multiple riders. The aim would be for people to book the vehicle using an app, similar to car-sharing schemes.

"One hundred years ago, urban transport went underground, now we have the technological wherewithal to go above ground," Airbus CEO Tom Enders told the DLD digital tech conference in Munich, adding he hoped the Airbus could fly a demonstration vehicle for single-person transport by the end of the year.

"We are in an experimentation phase, we take this development very seriously," he said, adding that Airbus recognized such technologies would have to be clean to avoid further polluting congested cities.

He said using the skies could also reduce costs for city infrastructure planners. "With flying, you don't need to pour billions into concrete bridges and roads," he said.

Enders said Airbus, as the world's largest maker of commercial helicopters, wanted to invest to make the most of new technologies such as autonomous driving and artificial intelligence, to usher in what amounts to an era of flying cars.

"If we ignore these developments, we will be pushed out of important segments of the business," he said.

A spokesman for Airbus declined to say how much the company was investing in urban mobility.

Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE