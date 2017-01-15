Rep. John Lewis’ Book Sells Out on Amazon After Donald Trump Twitter Attack

John Lewis attends the U.S. Postal Service Unveiling of the 1963 March On Washington Stamp on August 23, 2013 in Washington, United States.

Rep. John Lewis' graphic novel trilogy, March , which chronicles the Civil Rights movement, became Amazon's top-selling book and sold out following Donald Trump's tweet attacking the civil rights leader.

As of Sunday afternoon, the March trilogy set remained number one on Amazon's bestselling book list. At spots three and four were Walking with the Wind: A Memoir of the Movement by Lewis and Michael D'Orso, which was also out of stock Sunday, and book one of the March trilogy.

Sales spiked after Trump said Lewis was "all talk" and "no action" in response to the Congressman saying the President-elect would not be a "legitimate president."

Trump's attack prompted several Democrats to come to Lewis' defense, pointing out his civil rights legacy and his record in Congress.

Lewis received the National Book Award for the third book in the March trilogy this past November.

Feuding with Trump has proven fruitful for many victims of the President-elect's attacks—the New York Times saw an uptick in subscriptions after Trump repeatedly called it "failing," and Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly published a memoir after a public spat with Trump during the campaigns.