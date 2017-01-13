The U.S. Mint’s New $100 Gold Coin Portrays Liberty as an African-American Woman

To commemorate the U.S. Mint's 225th anniversary, the coin-producing agency has issued a $100 gold coin depicting an allegorical liberty as an African-American woman.

The coin was unveiled during a ceremony involving the U.S. Mint and Department of Treasury on Thursday , and according to a press release , it's the first in a series of coins that will be released biennially. Later coins will portray Liberty as Asian-American, Hispanic-American, Indian-American, and more.

While the Mint will provide full coin details just ahead of its April 6 release, so far the agency has said the anniversary coin will be struck in .9999 fine 24-karat gold. A series with the same design will be struck in .999 silver, as well.

"We are very proud of the fact that the United States Mint is rooted in the Constitution," said the Mint's Principal Deputy Director Rhett Jeppson in a statement. "Our founding fathers realized the critical need for our fledgling nation to have a respected monetary system, and over the last 225 years, the Mint has never failed in its mission."