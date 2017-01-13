Global Forum
Tesla

Tesla Superchargers Are No Longer Free for New Customers

Kate Samuelson
Updated: 4:21 PM UTC

Tesla is pulling the plug on its Supercharger deal for new customers.

The innovative car company released a statement Thursday saying that new Tesla Model S and Model X owners will receive 400 kWh (kilowatt-hour) of free Supercharging credits (roughly 1,000 miles) annually on the anniversary of their delivery—but now, if they travel beyond that credit, they'll have to pay a small fee.

A network of 769 stations located near interstates throughout the continental U.S., Europe, China, and Japan offer Supercharging, which provide up to 170 miles of range in about 30 minutes.

"In North America, pricing is fixed within each state or province; overseas, pricing is fixed within each country," the statement reads. "What’s important is that in every region, Supercharging will remain simple, seamless and always significantly cheaper than gasoline."

The statement continued: "We are only aiming to recover a portion of our costs and set up a fair system for everyone; this will never be a profit center for Tesla. Customers can just plug in, charge up, and access their charging history on our website."

