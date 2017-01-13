Term Sheet — Friday, January 13

INNOVATION HYPERBOLE COMPLEX

We’re on the cusp of a three-day weekend and Fortune is closing its latest magazine issue, which means I’m letting let you all write today’s column.

Here’s what you have to say...

… On The Ugly, Unethical Underside of Silicon Valley :

Michael P writes: I think there is even more to cover, such as the flawed concept of strategy, and destructive focus on growth (fake or real), and unfair and destructive ignoring of valid regulatory requirements or rules that “normal” companies must deal with, that constitute an unfair subsidy versus achieving true competitive advantage. Yet we want innovation and entrepreneurship, so we need to shift this destructive model.

CZ writes: As someone who departed a startup over a dispute with the CEO's cavalier application of "move fast and break things" (my response: "Except the law!"), this piece couldn't have been more resonant.

Anonymous writes: Where is the condemnation of this behavior? How is Theranos still a company? Where is the management change at Hampton Creek? There is no incentive for anyone in the chain to call BS, and that is the most disturbing aspect of this as it can continue into perpetuity (theoretically). Other than your article, the appalling silence is also quite distressing.

Steve E writes: I've watched the tech and VC world go from an 80/20 world of good actors to an 80/20 culture of questionable characters. And there are dozens of other stories that you could have used on top of the ones you did.

The interesting/paradoxical/ironic thing is that when Silicon Valley looks in the mirror it expects to see Obama (ethical, moral, thoughtful) but instead it sees Trump (the end justifies the means, fake it till you make it, bend the rules even though you know better)!

Colin K writes: [Regarding Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes’ supervoting shares], even where supervoting is in place, investors have a number of available recourses—including bringing fraud or contractual claims that may entitle them to damages. The supervoting shares are used to enable the founder to maintain a board seat and veto rights on future M&A and IPO transactions. It can surely make their removal or altering the directional position of the company more difficult, but there’s usually a way.

Evelyn writes: Adding to the risk is that a lot of the techies are so young, they don't remember the likes of Enron, so may be less alert to the signs of fraud. Not to mention the noblesse oblige attitude that blinds them.

Anonymous writes: George Collins, former CEO at T. Rowe Price once told me, "I've been in the finance business for over 30 years and I can count the number of people I can trust on one hand." So is it just startups? How about Wells Fargo? Why did JP Morgan pay over $30 billion in fines? Now you see what George meant.

Anonymous writes: I appreciate your historical perspective, but you are particularly on point on one thing -- it is much worse now than in the past. Right now there is no reward or incentive for proper governance, oversight or knowing when a risk is worth taking or when it is illegal and thus should be avoided. I'm not talking about "strategic neglect" - where regulations are unclear and an entrepreneur chooses to be aggressive in ambiguity. Outright fraud is seen as a viable option to become something "great that generates a 100x return."

A GP actually manages the fund and pays attention to one's investments? How quaint. Most current LPs in venture don't care -- they just want GPs to be in the "6-10 deals a year that matter." What is written about in the press? Who are the heroes? Those who flip the bird to the status quo.

In the end, we control our own moral compass and nothing else. And right now controlling one's compass gets zero respect or stature.

Robert Siegel of XSeed Capital writes: Eisenhower warned us of the dark side of the Military Industrial Complex. You have warned us of the dark side of the Innovation Hyperbole Complex.

…On whether 2016 was a good year for IPO performance:

Steve E writes: First day trading performance is the more relevant benchmark, since the average Joe can't get IPO stock and would have to buy the stock after it opens (typically well above the IPO price). And while I might be able to get, say an 100 share allocation of an IPO if I was a really good retail customer, that 100 shares at say, $20-30, is a couple of thousand dollars vs. a portfolio that is many times that. So the ~40% returns talked about in the article likely wouldn't move the needle on portfolio performance much if at all.

My initial conclusion here is that "truth typically lies somewhere in the middle": 2016 was a pretty subpar year for IPOs - it wasn't terrible, but it's hard to spin it positively.

…On the drop-off in cybersecurity deals:

Mark L. says: Investment into cyber companies has fallen but there are numerous investments being made in small, off-the-radar cybersecurity companies that you and others are not privy to at this time because they want to stay under the radar!

…On TV vs. the Internet: On criticism of Fortune 500 companies for spending money on TV ads:

Jeremy S writes: The criticism has a lot more to do with the tone deafness and disconnection of the tech world from how the average American consumes media. TV is still easily the most consumed medium of media in the United States in terms of minutes, as well as having one of the broadest demographic appeals. Now there's an argument that they aren't being savvy with their buys as TV is generally overpriced compared to other forms of media, but I highly doubt that was the criticism being lodged at these CMOs.

…On the World Positive Term Sheet:

John G says: Standing "O" for James Joaquin! About time ethics entered the business world, and not just for start-ups.

+ One correction: Yesterday’s Term Sheet incorrectly calculated AppDynamic’s fully diluted value at the mid-point of its proposed IPO pricing range. The company would be worth $1.7 billion.

Have a great weekend!