Ivanka Trump walks through the lobby of Trump Tower on November 21, 2016 in New York City. Photograph by Spencer Platt—Getty Images

Ivanka Trump may not have an official White House role (yet), but she's already making moves towards furthering her stated goal of empowering women.

On Thursday night, the First Daughter-to-be hosted an intimate dinner in New York City at the penthouse apartment of Wendi Murdoch, ex-wife of media mogul Rupert Murdoch. The purpose of the gathering was to pick the brains of women who, along with being powerful members of the business and politics community, have expertise in promoting women's economic development.

One of the attendees, executive director of Fortune 's Most Powerful Women Summits Pattie Sellers, gives Fortune the scoop on who was there and what the group talked about.

Sellers writes:

One week ahead of Inauguration Day, Ivanka Trump is lining up allies to help her on the cause that she plans to focus on over the next four years of her father’s presidency: women’s economic empowerment. At a small, private—and until now, secret—dinner last evening, a very powerful group convened to give Trump advice. The gathering included IBM CEO Ginni Rometty, Deloitte CEO Cathy Engelbert, Xerox chairman Ursula Burns, Tory Burch, Mika Brzezinski, Tina Brown, Christy Turlington Burns, Time editor Nancy Gibbs, Ford Foundation president Darren Walker, National Urban League CEO Marc Morial, and Goldman Sachs partner Dina Powell. Lured by Trump, Powell just announced that she’ll be leaving Goldman to take a White House job as assistant to the president and senior counselor for economic initiatives. Wendi Murdoch hosted the group at her Manhattan home. And I was there. Trump explained that she wanted to learn from the efforts of leaders in their fields. We talked about entrepreneurship, equal pay, paid leave, and a lot about where the Donald Trump Administration may have the most opportunity: education.

Fortune reached out Ivanka Trump and Dina Powell for comment and will update this post with any response.

Subscribe to the Broadsheet, Fortune’s newsletter on the world’s most powerful women.