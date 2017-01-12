Pandora
Rep. Maxine Water is seen on C-SPAN before the interruption. Courtesy of C-SPAN
Russia

C-SPAN Confirms It Was Briefly Hacked by a Russian News Site

Fortune Editors and The Associated Press
Updated: 10:37 PM UTC

C-SPAN says its online feed of House floor action was briefly interrupted Thursday by programming for the Russian news site RT. The network says the problem was likely a routing issue, since RT is one of the networks that C-SPAN regularly monitors.

Spokesman Howard Mortman says C-SPAN's website was replaced by RT for about 10 minutes. He says the network is "investigating and troubleshooting this occurrence."

The programming glitch came hours after a power outage interrupted a Senate confirmation hearing for Kansas Rep. Mike Pompeo to head the CIA. The hearing reconvened in a different room.

The Architect of the Capitol's office says a local power company "de-energized" a system that feeds power to the Hart Senate Office Building. The office says the company, Pepco, quickly restored the lost power.

