Arby’s Is Selling Venison in Another State

Arby's is expanding its limited venison business by bringing venison to two Nebraska stores.
The chain first introduced venison in October for a limited time at 17 locations, located across six states that were all in areas near heavy deer-hunting. Now the locations in Omaha and Lincoln will also get venison sandwiches on Jan. 18 and 19, respectively, QSR Web reports.
Arby's made the decision after receiving venison requests from more people in Nebraska than any other state following their initial announcement in October, they said in a press release.
The sandwich will feature a cut of venison steak and juniper berry sauce on a roll, QSR Web reports. During the first offer, the Arby's locations were reportedly sold out of the venison in a flash. Nebraska fans of deer meat should plan on arriving early.