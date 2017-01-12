Arby’s Is Selling Venison in Another State

Arby's is expanding its limited venison business by bringing venison to two Nebraska stores .

The chain first introduced venison in October for a limited time at 17 locations, located across six states that were all in areas near heavy deer-hunting. Now the locations in Omaha and Lincoln will also get venison sandwiches on Jan. 18 and 19, respectively, QSR Web reports .

Arby's made the decision after receiving venison requests from more people in Nebraska than any other state following their initial announcement in October, they said in a press release.

Arby's is trying a venison sandwich but not in Nebraska and I'm not happy about that - Blake Cunningham (@BlakeCunning21) October 26, 2016

@Arbys some of the best deer hunting in America is in Nebraska. Why aren't we getting the venison sandwich? #disappointed #lovearbys - Derek Rau (@DrCorp) October 27, 2016

The sandwich will feature a cut of venison steak and juniper berry sauce on a roll, QSR Web reports . During the first offer, the Arby's locations were reportedly sold out of the venison in a flash. Nebraska fans of deer meat should plan on arriving early.

