Morgan Lewis

Donald Trump’s Legal Team Won a ‘Russia Law Firm of The Year’ Award

Mahita Gajanan
Updated: 8:27 PM UTC

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, the law firm advising President-elect Donald Trump on handling his business conflicts, won the Russia Law Firm of the Year award in 2016.

The law firm announced the award in a press release last May, noting it was recognized in the Chambers & Partners' 2016 Chambers Europe guide. According to Morgan Lewis' website, the firm's Moscow office staffs more than 40 lawyers who are well known in the Russian market and "have deep familiarity with the local legislation, practices and key players."

Trump tweeted on Wednesday morning that he had no ties to Russia and repeated the sentiment during a press conference later in the day.

"I have no deals that could happen in Russia, because we've stayed away," he said. "And I have no loans with Russia."

Morgan Lewis attorney Sheri Dillon spoke about Trump's conflicts of interest during the press conference, announcing that Trump plans to hand over leadership of his company to his two adult sons and a longtime executive.

The firm could not immediately be reached for comment.

