You Can Now Order Wings with Amazon’s Alexa

An "Echo" device stands on display during the U.K. launch event for the Amazon.com Inc. Echo voice-controlled home assistant speaker in London, U.K., on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2016. The Seattle-based company today announced that its Echo product line will be available in the U.K. and Germany starting in the fall, the first time the gadget will be available outside the U.S. Photographer: Luke MacGregor/Bloomberg via Getty Images Bloomberg Bloomberg via Getty Images

Now your wings craving can be satisfied with just one voice command.

Amazon ( amzn ) will now let you order wings from Wingstop through its artificial intelligence assistant Alexa , CNBC reported . You need only link your online Wingstop account to the Alexa app, and then say, "Alexa, ask Wingstop to order wings." After you specify what you want, the order is sent to your local Wingstop.

About 75% of Wingstop's business is take-out, with orders placed through the phone. The chain has found it difficult to maintain good customer service when phones are ringing off the hook.

"As a result, we have been pursuing technology that enables ordering via voice commands," Stacy Peterson, Wingstop's chief information officer, told CNBC.

Wingstop isn't the only chain from which you can order dinner through Alexa. You can also order Domino's or Pizza Hut using the Amazon's home assistant. Amazon also enabled ordering from an Amazon Restaurant through Alexa devices, which offer a selection of local eateries in 20 cities in the U.S.