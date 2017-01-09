Televisions
Yahoo

Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer To Quit Board After Verizon Acquisition

Verne Kopytoff
Updated: 11:12 PM UTC

Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer plans to step down from her company's board after a planned acquisition by Verizon closes.

Yahoo, which announced the board shakeup in a regulatory filing on Monday, said fellow directors including co-founder David Filo and chairman Maynard Webb would also resign their board seats. There was no mention of whether Mayer would remain as a Yahoo executive after the deal closes.

Telecom giant Verizon has said in July that it would acquire struggling Web portal Yahoo for $4.8 billion as part of an effort to beef up its online and mobile ad businesses. But since then, Verizon's executives have hedged about the price after Yahoo disclosed a massive hacking of its users' information that raised questions about whether it had notified users about the breaches quickly enough.

In the filing, Yahoo said that the board resignations are "not due to any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company’s operations, policies or practices."

For more about Yahoo, watch:

Other Yahoo board members Eddy Hartenstein, Richard Hill, and Jane Shaw also plan to resign after an acquisition, Yahoo said. Five remaining directors will remain on the board: Tor Braham, Catherine Friedman, Thomas McInerney Jeffrey Smith, and Eric Brandt, who will serve as chairman.

