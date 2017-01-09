kim kardashian west
McDonald's

McDonald’s Sells Majority Stake in China Businesses to Citic and Carlyle

Reuters
Updated: 6:19 AM UTC

Citic Ltd and Carlyle Group LP (cg) would buy a majority interest in McDonald's (mcd) mainland China and Hong Kong businesses for $2.08 billion, the companies said.

Citic Ltd and Citic Capital will have a stake of 52%, while Carlyle and McDonald's will own 28% and 20%, respectively in the businesses.

For more on the latest on McDonald's, watch Fortune's video:

Reuters reported in December that McDonald's was looking to raise $1 billion to $2 billion with the sale of its China and Hong Kong stores.

