A McDonald's employee hands out food as she waits on customers at their drive-thru facility on Jan. 19, 2007 in Beijing, China. Guang Niu/Getty Images

McDonald’s Sells Majority Stake in China Businesses to Citic and Carlyle

Citic Ltd and Carlyle Group LP ( cg ) would buy a majority interest in McDonald's ( mcd ) mainland China and Hong Kong businesses for $2.08 billion, the companies said.

Citic Ltd and Citic Capital will have a stake of 52%, while Carlyle and McDonald's will own 28% and 20%, respectively in the businesses.

Reuters reported in December that McDonald's was looking to raise $1 billion to $2 billion with the sale of its China and Hong Kong stores.