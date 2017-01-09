Televisions
The 6 Best Super Bowl TVs For Any Budget
IFA 2015 Consumer Electronics And Appliances Trade Fair
Investor's Guide
President Obama Was Officially Terrible For Hedge Funds
President Obama Departs from the White House to Florida
Bentley
Take a Look Inside the Fastest Bentley Ever
Anthem
Anthem’s Historic 2015 Health Records Breach Was Likely Ordered by a Foreign Government
Hands On Computer Keyboard
President-elect Donald Trump  Photograph by Getty Images
Market Intelligence

How to Invest Like a Winner Under Trumponomics, Says J.P. Morgan

Lucinda Shen
Updated: 10:10 PM UTC

Investors should take a page from President-elect Donald Trump’s playbook and make their portfolios all about America, says one of J.P. Morgan Chase's key strategists.

"A distinguishing feature of Trumponomics is that its global dimensions disproportionately favor the U.S., and in some cases come at the expense of foreign economies," Benjamin Mandel wrote in a Monday note to clients. "Like Trumponomics, though for quite different reasons, our tactical views adopt an America-first preference."

While the protectionist policies Trump proposed don't have a "glowing record of success," Mandel wrote that investors should expect relatively high returns in 2017 by focusing on U.S. equities over government bonds, cash, and equities in other markets.

That's because Trump's protectionist trade policies should boost U.S. equities over foreign ones. Secondly, Trump's plan to lower taxes and increase spending should also decrease the chances of a near-term recession, Mandel wrote.

Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE