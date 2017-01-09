Apple
Here Are the 3 New iPads That Could Debut Next Quarter
Customer Han Ziwen holds up his iPads at an Apple flagship store in Beijing
Most Powerful Women
How Box Office No. 1 ‘Hidden Figures’ Is Inspiring Black Girls to Code
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Hosts an Official Academy Screening of HIDDEN FIGURES
Chipotle
California Woman Sues Chipotle for $2.2 Billion Over Using Her Photograph
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. signage is seen on a napkin arranged for a photograph in Tiskilwa, Illinois, U.S., on Friday, April 22, 2016.
Real estate
Here’s Why Mortgage Rates For First-Time Homeowners Are Getting Cheaper
Sales of U.S. Existing Homes Drop to Lowest in Four Months
The logo of India's largest online marketplace Flipkart is seen on a building in Bengaluru
© Abhishek Chinnappa / Reuters REUTERS
Flipkart

Big Shakeup At India’s Amazon Rival

Reuters
Updated: 5:46 PM UTC

India's leading e-commerce company Flipkart has named a new chief executive in a restructuring exercise that moves its current CEO into a broader strategic role to counter competition from rivals such as Amazon's Indian operation.

Flipkart's Myntra fashion portal bought rival Jabong for $70 million last year to create India's largest online fashion retailer and, with India's e-commerce market forecast to grow to $188 billion over the next decade, the group now plans to expand into furniture and groceries.

Senior executive Kalyan Krishnamurthy will replace co-founder Binny Bansal as CEO, with Bansal taking the reins of the newly formed Flipkart Group to focus on strategy and mergers and acquisitions, the company said in a statement late on Monday.

The company said the new structure will help the group to build a portfolio of value-creating businesses and that Binny will oversee capital allocation across all group companies and CEO selection.

For more about Amazon, watch:

Flipkart's restructuring also comes against the backdrop of a highly competitive market in which participants are forced to offer steep discounts, which has raised concerns about profitability and weighed on sector valuations.

Launched by two former Amazon employees in 2007, Flipkart's current investors include Tiger Global Management and Accel Partners.

Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE