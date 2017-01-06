T-Mobile
T-Mobile CEO Blasts Rivals With 8 Predictions For 2017
T-Mobile US Inc. Chief Executive Officer John Legere Interview
Department Stores
Add J.C. Penney to the List of Retailers With Awful Holiday Sales
Black Friday Shopping Begins On Thanksgiving Evening
Economy
Employment Growth Slowed in 2016
Employment Growth Surges In June To 287,000 Jobs
Global Forum
This Country Is Killing FM Radio in 2017
23722691
INDONESIA-ASIA-STOCKS
Indonesian stocks are displayed at the Jakarta stock exchange on Sept. 18, 2015.  Bay Ismoyo—AFP/Getty Images
Market Intelligence

Don’t Get Too Excited About a January Stock Bump

Lucinda Shen
Updated: 2:25 PM UTC

Investors have historically looked toward January as a bullish month for stock markets.

But that bull is dead—and has been dead for the past 15 years, according to a team of Goldman Sachs analysts. "The effect has diminished over time, with little evidence of it in the past 15 years," the team led by Lilia Peytavin wrote in a Thursday note to clients, referring to U.K. and U.S. equity markets.

Since 1999, the European equity markets have fallen an average of 0.5% in January against an increase of 0.2% across all months. The analysts also noted that the S&P 500 is more likely to underperform European equities in January when its valuation appear stretched at the end of the previous year.

And December valuations seem somewhat stretched, with major U.S. indexes reaching new highs since Donald Trump was elected president.

Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE