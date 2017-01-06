Investors have historically looked toward January as a bullish month for stock markets.

But that bull is dead—and has been dead for the past 15 years, according to a team of Goldman Sachs analysts. "The effect has diminished over time, with little evidence of it in the past 15 years," the team led by Lilia Peytavin wrote in a Thursday note to clients, referring to U.K. and U.S. equity markets.

Since 1999, the European equity markets have fallen an average of 0.5% in January against an increase of 0.2% across all months. The analysts also noted that the S&P 500 is more likely to underperform European equities in January when its valuation appear stretched at the end of the previous year.

And December valuations seem somewhat stretched , with major U.S. indexes reaching new highs since Donald Trump was elected president.