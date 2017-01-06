Bentley Just Revealed the World’s Fastest Four Seater

Car lovers rejoice.

U.K.-based luxury car maker Bentley has unveiled its most powerful vehicle yet—the new Continental Supersports. The four-seater can reach a top speed of 209 mph and boasts 700 bhp.

That makes "the new Continental Supersports the world’s fastest and most powerful luxury four-seat car," representatives for the carmaker wrote in a Friday press release .

The car can go from 0-60 mph in 3.4 seconds, propelled by its 6.0 liter W12 engine producing 750 lb-ft. of torque.

Bentley also unveiled a convertible version of the car that isn't quite as speedy as its sibling.

The soft-top car will go from 0-60 mph inn 3.7 seconds, and touts a top speed of 205 mph.