A Sushi Boss Bought a Single Tuna for $632,000

Kiyomura Co. President Kiyoshi Kimura poses with a fresh bluefin tuna before cutting it in front of one of the company's Sushi Zanmai sushi restaurants after the year's first auction at Tsukiji Market on Jan. 5, in Tokyo, Japan. Tomohiro Ohsumi Getty Images

A single bluefin tuna sold for $632,000 on Thursday, the second highest amount ever paid for such a fish, according to a report .

The sale of the 470-pound fish, reported by the Associated Press, was made to sushi chain owner Kiyoshi Kimura.

“I feel it was a bit expensive, but I am happy that I was able to successfully win at auction a tuna of good shape and size,” Kimura told Japan Today .

Kimura has submitted the winning bid at the annual auction for the past six years, including in 2013, when he paid $1.8 million for a bluefin tuna.