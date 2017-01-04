Most Powerful Women
Chipotle

Chipotle Has a New Ingredient Tool to Help People With Dietary Restrictions

Madeline Farber
Updated: 9:47 PM UTC

Anyone with dietary restrictions knows eating out can be a pain. But thanks Chipotle's new online ingredient tool, it doesn't have to be.

On Wednesday, the burrito chain released an online dietary options page that helps 11 types of eaters—lower calorie, lower fat, lower sodium, lower carb, high protein, vegan, vegetarian, dairy-free, gluten-free, Paleo and no added sugar—to choose the right menu items for their personal diet.

The page lists all of Chipotle's ingredients into three categories—"go for it," "go easy," and "no go"—for the different types of diets listed. What's more, customers can also use a nutrition calculator to manage how many calories or how much fat is in their meal, and Chipotle (cmg) also suggests meal ideas on the site.

“Many New Year’s resolutions involve a pledge to live a more active and healthy lifestyle,” said Mark Crumpacker, chief marketing and development officer at Chipotle. “And our dietary options page can help you keep your New Year’s resolution this year. The tool makes it easy to customize your meal with fresh ingredients from our everyday menu so you can stay on track with your goals.”

In June of last year, Chipotle added chorizo—a spicy chicken and pork sausage—to a handful of to a handful of its locations. It has since expanded the menu item to its markets across the U.S. Those on a high-protein, low-carb, gluten-free, dairy-free, and paleo diet are in luck: This relatively new ingredient is listed under the "go for it" category.

