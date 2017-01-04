Check Out LG’s Impossibly Thin ‘Picture-On-Wall’ TV

LG is pushing the limits of just how thin a television can be.

The electronics giant unveiled its top-of-the-line Signature OLED W7 television at the International CES in Las Vegas on Wednesday. The set, which comes in both 77- and 65-inch versions, is just 2.57mm thick, making it the thinnest television LG has ever offered. The television also comes with a similarly thin mount, so it can be attached to the wall without sacrificing its design. LG calls its design "Picture-On-Wall."

Because the W7 is so thin, LG wasn't able to bundle in the set the actual components that power the television and let it deliver its picture. So, the television is tethered to a separate bar that houses all of its brains and components. All of the television processing, then, is done inside that bar and displayed on the screen mounted on the wall. Since the bar will need to sit in a user's entertainment center, LG has bundled a sound bar inside, so it can deliver sound as well as bundle components.

Get Data Sheet , Fortune’s technology newsletter

The screen itself runs on organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology, which allows it to display accurate colors and still keep its thin design. LG says the television will offer the most "lifelike images" it's ever offered.

Although the W7 will be the only television LG offers with the Picture-On-Wall design, the company also announced several other OLED televisions on Wednesday. Those television models all come with different designs and therefore, different price tags. However, customers will get the same OLED panel in all of the televisions, so the W7, which is expected to be the most expensive, will deliver an identical picture to other LG OLED televisions, like the B7, C7, and G7.

Customers, then, are mainly paying a premium for the television's design.

For last year's CES TVs, watch:

Exactly how much of a premium, however, isn't yet known. LG plans to start displaying the W7 at a handful of Best Buy locations starting on Thursday. The company hasn't yet announced pricing or a release date on any of its new televisions.