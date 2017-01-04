finance
Updated: 7:08 PM UTC

CBS has signed a deal to have its broadcast network and some cable programming on Hulu's live streaming service, which is expected to go live this year, the companies said Wednesday.

Under the deal, the New York-based broadcaster's sports programming, including its NFL games and the NCAA Division 1 Basketball Championship, as well as CBS Sports Network and POP, an entertainment channel, will be on Hulu. Hulu subscribers will also be able to subscribe to CBS's Showtime for an additional price.

Under the deal, the New York-based broadcaster, whose shows include news magazine 60 Minutes and the comedy The Big Bang Theory, will bring in more than $3 per monthly subscriber for its channels, with increases that could eventually get to more than $4, the source said. The source requested anonymity because the deal is not yet public.

The Wall Street Journal first reported news of the agreement, which is expected to be announced Wednesday.

For Hulu, the addition of CBS's shows is a potential edge since its competitor AT&T DirectTV has not inked a deal with CBS (cbs) for its own live streaming platform, DirecTV Now, which went live late last year.

In December, CBS Chief Executive Leslie Moonves said he expected to reach a deal with AT&T DirecTV (t) to be on the platform.

Hulu is owned by CBS's competitors: Walt Disney (dis), Twenty-First Century Fox (fox), Comcast (cmcsa), and Time Warner (twx).

