Monica Rodriguez Getty Images
mypillow

MyPillow Gets Its Better Business Bureau Rating Slashed

Kerry Close
Updated: 1:18 PM UTC

The Better Business Bureau has lowered its rating on MyPillow to an "F," saying the pillow maker has violated its advertising code.

The Minnesota and North Dakota branch of the bureau made its decision after reviewing the company's "buy-one-get-one-free" offer following customer complaints, local Minneapolis news station KARE reported.

The bureau says its rules require that such an offer be extended for a limited time. Otherwise, it becomes a continuous offer and is considered the normal price of a product, not a sale price. MyPillow, however, promises that anyone can get the buy-one-get-one-free discount code, and if prospective customers call the company without one, they can get the promotion regardless.

MyPillow's owner and CEO Mike Lindell told KARE that he would not be able to cease the company's buy-one-get-one-free offer at the moment, but would look at making changes in the future, though he didn't specify further.

