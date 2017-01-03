Most Powerful Women
Gretchen Carlson Returns to TV for the First Time Since Suing Roger Ailes
Variety's Purpose: The Family Entertainment And Faith-Based Summit In Association With Rogers And Cowan
technology
Meet the $150 Refrigerator Device That Wants to Help You Waste Less Food
Congress
House Republicans Drop Plans to Eliminate Ethics Committee
115th Congress Convenes For The First Time In 2017
Tech Debate
How Ronda Rousey Clips Reveal Facebook’s Copyright Challenge
Currency
Mexican pesos notes on a table with traditional Mexican ornament.  Daniel Sambraus/Getty Images
peso

Mexico’s Peso Weakens After Ford Cancels Factory Plans

Reuters
Updated: 6:11 PM UTC

Mexico's peso fell on Tuesday to touch its weakest level in seven weeks after Ford, the second-largest U.S. automaker, said it will cancel a planned $1.6 billion factory in Mexico's central state of San Luis Potosi.

The peso weakened 0.93 percent to 20.9315 per dollar, its lowest level since Nov. 14, following the announcement by Ford, which had come under harsh criticism from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump for its Mexican investment plans.

Ford said it will invest $700 million at a Michigan factory.

The Mexican currency hit a record low after Trump clinched U.S. presidential elections in November.

The real estate mogul has threatened to scrap a key free trade deal between the two countries and slap a tax on remittances to Mexico if the country refuses to pay for a wall along its northern border.

Mexico's IPC stock index pared gains of over 1 percent to trade nearly flat at 45,755 points following Ford's announcement.

Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE