Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Plans Epic 2017 Road Trip

Mark Zuckerberg plans to do a lot of traveling in the New Year.

The Facebook ( fb ) CEO and Fortune’s pick for 2016’s Businessperson of the Year , said Tuesday that he plans to visit roughly 30 states in 2017—presumably ones where he's never been before—to achieve the goal of meeting with people in every U.S. state. The interstate road trip is Zuckerberg’s latest annual personal challenge that he undertakes for personal growth.

Last year, Zuckerberg built for his home a crude-version of Amazon's popular voice-controlled digital assistant Alexa that can turn on house lights and play music on command. He's also pledged in past years to learn Mandarin Chinese, eat only meat from animals that he personally killed , and read a new book every other week.

Zuckerberg said that his new personal challenge would help him “get out and talk to more people about how they're living, working and thinking about the future” in light of a “tumultuous last year,” which he did not elaborate on. This is a popular theme, particularly following Donald Trump's unexpected ascendancy to president and the feeling among some elites that they have lost touch with a large swath of America.

