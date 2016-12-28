These Stores and Restaurants Are Open on New Year’s Eve

Do New Year's Eve right and you'll be ringing in 2017 with a full stomach and a slight hangover. (And yes, Champagne producers have the data to prove it .) But buck up, buyer—there may be post-holiday sales underway.

If you're looking for a deal or a meal, it's time to dust yourself off, grab your wallet, and get moving—assuming, of course, that you haven't already spent every dime on holiday gifts and midnight bubbly: A number of major national chains will observe extended hours over New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Here's a summary of what to expect from both stores and restaurants, courtesy of the websites HolidayShoppingHours.com and GoBankingRates.com —though to be safe, you should call ahead.

If you're shopping:

Best Buy

The store is open from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. It's open 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Jan. 2.

Dick's Sporting Goods

The store is open from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. It's open 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 2.

Kohl's

The store is open from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. It's open 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Jan. 2.

Target

The store is open from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. It's open the same hours on Jan. 2.

Toys "R" Us

The store is open from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on New Year's Eve. It will observe regular hours—10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.—on New Year's Day. (Note: Select markets may deviate from this schedule, so call ahead.)

If you're hungry:

Open on New Year's Eve and Day

54th Street Grill, A&W Restaurant, Applebee's, Arby's, Atlanta Bread, Au Bon Pain, Bahama Breeze, Baja Fresh, Ben & Jerry's, Benihana, Bennigan's, Bertucci's, Bob Evans, Bonefish Grill, Boston Market, Buffalo Wild Wings, Burger King, California Pizza Kitchen, Carrabba's Italian Grill, Carl's Jr., Chili's, Chuck E. Cheese, Claim Jumper, Cold Stone Creamery, Cosi, Country Buffett, El Pollo Loco, Five Guys Burgers, Hardee's, Houlihan's, In-N-Out, IHOP, Jersey Mike's, KFC, Long John Silver's, Longhorn Steakhouse, Maggiano's, Marie Callender's, McCormick & Schmick's, The Melting Pot, Morton's The Steakhouse, Noodles & Company, Olive Garden, Outback Steakhouse, P.F. Chang's, Panda Express, Panera Bread, Papa John's Pizza, Pizza Hut, Popeye's, Potbelly Sandwich Shop, Qdoba, Quiznos, Rainforest Cafe, Red Lobster, Red Robin, Romano's Macaroni Grill, Ruby Tuesday, Smashburger, Sonic Drive-In, Starbucks , Steak 'n' Shake, Taco Bell, Ted's Montana Grill, Tim Horton's, Waffle House, Wawa, and...White Castle. (Paging Harold and Kumar.)

Chick-fil-A and Chipotle are closed on New Year's Day.

(Note: Many of these chains are built on franchise partners that are not required to observe national hours. Call ahead.)

And finally, if you need money:

Many financial institutions will swing open their doors on New Year's Eve but not New Year's Day. Some are observing limited hours, though, so—you guessed it—call ahead.

Open on New Year's Eve

Bank of America , Bank of the West, BBVA Compass Bank, BMO Harris, Capital One Bank, Chase Bank, Citibank, Citizens Bank, Comerica, First Niagara, Huntington Bank, KeyBank, People’s United Bank, PNC Bank, TD Bank, and U.S. Bank.

Huntington State Bank and select branches of KeyBank, TD Bank, and U.S. Bank are closed on New Year's Eve.

Open on New Year's Day

No major banks are open on Jan. 1. Plan ahead or use an ATM where available.